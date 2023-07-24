Britney Spears Meets Lance Bass' 'Absolutely Gorgeous Babies': 'I Am a New Auntie'

The pop star shared photos of her meeting the *NSYNC alum’s 20-month-old twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, on Twitter Monday

Published on July 24, 2023
Britney Spears Meets Lance Bass' 'Absolutely Gorgeous' Kids: 'I am a New Auntie' https://twitter.com/britneyspears/status/1683611691844796416?s=46&t=fOuqx0DFVm_ETfs3LWHHng
Lance Bass may have found his newest babysitter in Britney Spears.

On Monday, the pop star, 41, shared photos of her meeting the *NSYNC alum’s twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, 20 months.

“I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!” Spears wrote on Twitter.

As seen in both of the sweet snapshots, Spears happily smiled as she held each twin in her arms while Bass, 44, carried the respective other. The singer’s husband Sam Asghari was also pictured standing next to his wife.

Bass welcomed his twins via surrogate with his husband Michael Turchin in October 2021.

It turns out that Spears calling herself an “auntie” isn’t too far-fetched, as Bass and Turchin, 36, discovered that the former boy bander is actually related to the “Toxic” performer as a sixth cousin, once removed.

"Are you kidding me? ... This is amazing. Oh my gosh!" Bass said on a 2021 episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & A Leaf series. "Look, I wanted to be related to the Queen. Well, now I'm related to the queen of pop!"

"That is so crazy though, 'cause, I mean, I feel like she's my little sister, and this whole time she's been my little cousin. And it makes sense because we were born an hour from each other. This is so cool," he said. "For some reason, I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids. I mean, this means so much to me. She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing."

The pop icon will release her much-anticipated memoirThe Woman in Me, on Oct. 24, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. 

After a bidding war among multiple publishing houses, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, acquired the memoir. 

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, tells PEOPLE. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The memoir comes in the wake of Spears successfully fighting a court-ordered conservatorship, which had been in place for over 13 years. After Spears gave fervent public testimony in June 2021 imploring a Los Angeles judge to dissolve the arrangement, the conservatorship was finally terminated on Nov. 21, 2021.

Promising to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to a press release from Gallery Books, the “Toxic” singer’s memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

