Britney Spears Introduces New Dog Snow amid Divorce from Sam Asghari

The "Toxic" singer appears to have added a furry new member to her family one week after her husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Updated on August 23, 2023 07:25PM EDT
Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California; Britney Spears new dog
Britney Spears introduced her new dog Snow on Instagram Wednesday. Photo:

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears has a furry new family member!

The "Mind Your Business" singer, 41, shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, introducing her followers to her new dog.

"Introducing Snow … the new edition [sic] to the family," she wrote, alongside a video of a tiny white dog exploring her new home and getting playful with Spears.

The pup already appears to have the pop star wrapped around her little paw. "It's her world, and we just live in it 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ !!!" Spears jokingly added to her social media post.

The clip also shows Spears carrying Snow and the pair cuddling in bed together. The pooch is even captured chewing on a pacifier. "Here's your paci, see," the star tells the tiny pet in the video.

Spears' new puppy pal comes amid a difficult time for the Grammy winner. On Aug. 16, her husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage. Asghari, 29, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorcing and July 28 as the date of separation, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are divorcing after 14 months of marriage.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

The shock filing followed speculation back in March that the couple — who met in 2016 and tied the knot in June 2022 — was experiencing marital issues after they were both spotted without their wedding rings. However, Asghari's rep, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, dismissed the rumors then, claiming his client wasn't wearing his ring because he was filming a movie.

Ashari broke his silence on the split in a post on his Instagram Story on Thursday. "AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER," he said. "WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS."

"S--- HAPPENS," he added, also requesting privacy and for people to "be kind and thoughtful."

The following day, Spears made her own statement about the impending divorce. "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

"But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!," the mom of two continued. "I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

She concluded her message on a positive note, declaring her intention to "be as strong as I can and do my best" amid this challenging time.

"And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!!" she added.

