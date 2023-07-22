Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Sport Matching Hats in Sweet New Video

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are in sync when it comes to their style.

On Friday, the pop star, 41, shared a video of her and her husband rocking matching hats.

In the Instagram reel, Spears modeled a beige felt fedora, along with a white cropped blouse, low-rise dark wash jeans and tan knee-high boots in different rooms around her house.

Asghari, 29, eventually popped in to twin with his wife in a similar hat while sporting a more casual look consisting of a navy blue shirt, gray shorts and black sneakers.

In another frame, the couple held hands as they walked toward the camera in time with a cover of Hall & Oates’ “Maneater.”

Last month, Spears and Asghari took their love sky high when the “Toxic” singer shared a set of photos on Instagram featuring the pair spending time together on an airplane.

"Somebody give me a margarita right now 🍎👠 !!!" Spears captioned the post.

In the first of two photos, Asghari pulled his wife close as the two smiled for the camera. In the second image, the actor and fitness trainer showed off a fresh buzz cut as he snapped a selfie of him and Spears as she held up a peace sign.

The couple’s weekend getaway came weeks after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary on June 9.



Britney Spears and Sam Asghari celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

To mark the occasion, Asghari shared a video on Instagram featuring behind-the-scenes moments from their big day.



"Happy 1 year to me & my better half," he wrote on his Instagram Story, first posting a photo of the couple holding up their hands and ring fingers in a car.

"One year married to the woman of my dreams," he wrote in a follow-up post, sharing a video of moments from their wedding day set to Haley Reinhart's cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"Happy anniversary, my love," he added.

