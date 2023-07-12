Britney Spears Says Hard Work and a 'Lot of Therapy' Led to Her Upcoming Memoir: 'You Guys Better Like It'

The pop icon will release her much-anticipated memoir, 'The Woman in Me,' on Oct. 24

Published on July 12, 2023
Britney Spears. Photo:

Britney Spears/ Twitter

This is a story about a girl named Britney Spears.

After announcing her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me on Tuesday, the pop icon took to social media and spoke about the hard work and therapy that went into its creative process.

“My book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my ass off for this book,” Spears, 41, said in videos posted Tuesday. “I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. If you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

"Either way," the musician continued, before referencing lyrics from "Kokomo" by the Beach Boys: “I’m going to Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama, Miyago, Machigo, baby why don’t we go..."

The Woman in Me is set for an Oct. 24 release via Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, which acquired the memoir after a bidding war among multiple publishing houses.

The book comes in the wake of Spears successfully fighting a court-ordered conservatorship, which had been in place for over 13 years. After she gave fervent public testimony in June 2021 imploring a Los Angeles judge to dissolve the arrangement, the conservatorship was finally terminated on Nov. 21, 2021.

Britney Spears's "Brutally Honest" Memoir Could Be On Shelves Before the Holidays
Britney Spears.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told PEOPLE earlier this week. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Promising to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to a press release from Gallery Books, the “Toxic” singer’s memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The Woman in Me is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the press release continues.

