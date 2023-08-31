Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Walks the SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line

Sam Asghari, who is striking along with other Hollywood performers, claimed he has the "same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio"

Published on August 31, 2023 11:07PM EDT
Sam Asghari joins the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line outside the Disney Studios in Los Angeles this afternoon.
Sam Asghari joins the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line outside the Disney Studios in Los Angeles, Aug. 31.. Photo:

BACKGRID

Britney Spears' estranged husband Sam Asghari joined several of his acting peers in Los Angeles on Thursday to walk the picket line as part of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Asghari, who is a member of SAG-AFTRA, was seen marching with a sign in hand near the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank in a show of support for his fellow performers, who have not worked since the strike began on July 13.

"We're not here to talk about my personal life," Asghari told TMZ when probed about his estranged wife Spears, 41. "We're here to raise awareness on my brothers and sisters working hard and striking for my future. And I hope everything gets resolved very fast and we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people."

The latest sighting of Asghari comes weeks after the actor and personal trainer, who appeared to be marching alone in the strike Thursday, filed for divorce from his wife of 14 months.

Sam Asghari joins the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line outside the Disney Studios
Sam Asghari was pictured in Los Angeles walking the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line on Thursday, Aug. 31.

BACKGRID

Dressed casually in all black and a New York Yankees baseball cap, the 29-year-old told TMZ that although he was out of work, he presently had "the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio," referencing how the Oscar winner was seemingly also "jobless."

"I mean, that's the point of the strike," Asghari noted, whose most recent acting credits include two episodes of Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ action series, Special Ops: Lioness.

When SAG-AFTRA announced that negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for better compensation and benefits for its members had failed in July, performers in Hollywood, including stunt workers and singers, ceased work in a show of solidarity.

In a memo signed by union president Fran Drescher and national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA members were ordered “to cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts” once the strike began.

On July 13, SAG-AFTRA began to strike, following in the footsteps of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the labor union that represents over 1,000 writers who work across television, news, film, and online media. The WGA went on strike on May 2 because the deadline for a new contract passed without a ratified contract.

"I hope everything gets resolved very fast so we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people and writers are the heart and soul of every project we do. So SAG strong," Asghari said Thursday, per TMZ.

Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in mid-August, citing irreconcilable differences. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Asghari says the pair separated on July 28.

In the filing, Asghari requested spousal support from Spears and that she pay the legal fees.

