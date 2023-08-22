Sam Asghari Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring amid Britney Spears Divorce

The actor was seen walking his dog in Pasadena, California

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
People Editorial Guidelines
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 22, 2023 12:23AM EDT
Britney Spears Ex Sam Asghari is seen out for the first time without his wedding ring in Pasadena. Pictured: Sam Asghari
Photo:

backgrid

Sam Asghari was spotted out for the first time without his wedding ring following news of his divorce from Britney Spears.  

On Aug. 21, Asghari, 29, was photographed walking their dog in Pasadena, California, without his wedding band on his ring finger. For his outing, he wore a black tank top, a brown hat, and pants of the same color. 

Britney Spears Ex Sam Asghari is seen out for the first time without his wedding ring in Pasadena. Pictured: Sam Asghari

backgrid

The outing comes after Spears, 41, broke her silence about her split from Asghari after 14 months of marriage. In an Instagram post on Friday, the pop superstar spoke candidly about her impending divorce. PEOPLE confirmed that the actor filed for dissolution of marriage on Wednesday. 

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" she wrote.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” the singer continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

The “Stronger” singer wrapped up the post by saying she will continue to “do my best."

“I’m actually doing pretty damn good,” she wrote. “Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

For Asghari’s part, he addressed the split in an Instagram Story post the following day he filed for divorce. 

"AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER," he wrote. "WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS."

He added, “S--- HAPPENS.”

Asghari also used his Instagram account to ask fans for help with disguises to help hide from the paparazzi. At the time, he shared photos of himself in different wigs, including a gray wig, a short brown curly wig, and one that featured bangs to the side.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of her 2016 music video “Slumber Party.” The former couple had been struggling for months leading up to their divorce, a source told PEOPLE. 

The mother of two has been keeping herself busy with multiple projects, including the release of new music and her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

Another insider revealed that Spears “is focused on her book release, has an upcoming writers’ camp, and is getting songs from some big artists. Ideally, she would love to do a new record soon, and maybe a powerful song for the book’s release.”

