Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Asks for Help Choosing a Paparazzi Disguise

Sam Asghari recently asked fans to help him choose a disguise as he shared photos of himself in different wigs to hide from paparazzi, following news of his divorce filing from Britney Spears.

The fitness trainer, 29, posted three side-by-side selfies wearing three wigs on his Instagram Story Saturday, numbering each look as he asked his followers, “Help me choose paparazzi disguise 🤔."

In the first photo, Asghari wore a hair-raising gray wig with a wispy mustache to match, and glasses. The second selfie showed him in a short brown curly wig and tinted aviator sunglasses, while a final photo saw Asghari wearing a short brown wig with a fringe to the side.

Asghari filed for divorce from Spears, 41, last week, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the filing. The pair’s split comes after they married in June 2022.



Sam Asghari's Instagram Story. Sam Asghari Instagram



Asghari addressed the pair's split on his Instagram Story in a post the following day.

"AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER," he wrote. "WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS."

"S--- HAPPENS," added Asghari, who first got together with Spears after they met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016.

A manager for Asghari declined to comment at the time of their split news. A rep for Spears did not respond to requests for comment.



Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Vivien Killilea/Getty

Spears broke her silence over the split in an Instagram post on Friday.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!", she wrote in her caption.



“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” the singer continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

Spears added in conclusion that she will remain "as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile!!!"