Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Asks for Help Choosing a Paparazzi Disguise

The fitness trainer filed for divorce from Spears last week

Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott
Published on August 21, 2023 10:12AM EDT
Sam Asghari Wants Your Help Choosing a Paparazzi Disguise
Sam Asghari. Photo:

Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Sam Asghari Instagram

Sam Asghari recently asked fans to help him choose a disguise as he shared photos of himself in different wigs to hide from paparazzi, following news of his divorce filing from Britney Spears.

The fitness trainer, 29, posted three side-by-side selfies wearing three wigs on his Instagram Story Saturday, numbering each look as he asked his followers, “Help me choose paparazzi disguise 🤔."

In the first photo, Asghari wore a hair-raising gray wig with a wispy mustache to match, and glasses. The second selfie showed him in a short brown curly wig and tinted aviator sunglasses, while a final photo saw Asghari wearing a short brown wig with a fringe to the side.

Asghari filed for divorce from Spears, 41, last week, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the filing. The pair’s split comes after they married in June 2022.

Sam Asghari Wants Your Help Choosing a Paparazzi Disguise
Sam Asghari's Instagram Story.

Sam Asghari Instagram


Asghari addressed the pair's split on his Instagram Story in a post the following day.

"AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER," he wrote. "WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS."

"S--- HAPPENS," added Asghari, who first got together with Spears after they met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016.

A manager for Asghari declined to comment at the time of their split news. A rep for Spears did not respond to requests for comment.

britney spears and sam asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Vivien Killilea/Getty

Spears broke her silence over the split in an Instagram post on Friday.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!", she wrote in her caption.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” the singer continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

Spears added in conclusion that she will remain "as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile!!!"

