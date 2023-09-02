Britney Spears Debuts New Snake Tattoo amid Divorce from Sam Asghari: 'I'm So Excited'

Britney Spears is showing off some new ink.

The pop superstar, 41, debuted a brand-new snake tattoo near her lower back in an Instagram Reel posted on Friday.

The video opens by showing off the artwork on the star’s backside while she is dressed in a yellow and white printed crop top and cutoff white denim shorts.

“My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited!” she exclaims in the clip as she dances around to face the camera with a big smile.

Spears captioned her social media post with a single snake emoji.

The “Toxic” singer's new ink comes a couple of weeks after she broke her silence about her separation from husband Sam Asghari.

She addressed their impending divorce in an Aug. 18 Instagram post, writing at the time, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!"



Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” Spears continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

She added: "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!"

PEOPLE confirmed Spears and Asghari, 29, separated after 14 months of marriage on Aug. 16, with the actor filing for divorce the same day.



Despite navigating the difficult time, Spears is still “in great spirits despite everything going on,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future," they added.

