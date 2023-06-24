Entertainment Music Britney Spears Dances to Michael Jackson's 1995 Hit 'Scream' in New Video The pop princess and the late King of Pop sang a duet together back in 2001 By Alexis Jones Alexis Jones Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 24, 2023 11:47AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Britney Spears and Michael Jackson. Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram; Sankei Archive/Getty Britney Spears threw it back to the '90s for her latest dance routine. The pop star shared a video of herself grooving to “Scream” by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson on Instagram Friday. “Today dancing to Scream!!!” Spears, 41, captioned the post. The “Toxic” singer — who regularly shares clips of her impromptu dance sessions in her home — performed to the 1995 hit in a black crop top, a bright green thong and black leather knee-high boots. Britney Spears Responds to Critics Slamming Her Dance Posts as 'Not Perfect': 'I'm Doing This for Fun' It seems that the Grammy winner was waxing nostalgic, as she later posted side-by-side photos of her rehearsal and onstage looks for her 2001 performance with the King of Pop, who died in 2009 at the age of 50. Michael and Spears sang a duet of his 1987 classic “The Way You Make Me Feel” at his show in Madison Square Garden in New York City. “Rehearsals with Micheal versus performance 🙄🤓🤔,” she wrote alongside the split image. On the left, Spears is pictured in a white long-sleeved crop top and low-rise jeans with a tan hat and round glasses for the rehearsal. In the right-hand photo, she's dressed in her concert attire, consisting of a glittery green dress with black straps and detailing around her bust and waist. Britney Spears Shows Off Sun-Kissed Skin in New Video from Beach Vacation Shortly after posting her "Scream" dance, the "Stronger" singer also paid tribute to Michael's 57-year-old sister Janet by dancing to her 1993 single “Throb.” In this video, which she posted on Instagram on Friday, she wore two different outfits. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In the first part of the clip, Spears danced in a coral long-sleeved crop top, a red bikini bottom with pink flowers and a pair of white knee-high boots. Her followers were then treated to a costume change when Spears was later seen barefoot while wearing a similar white top and blue patterned string bikini bottoms. She wrote in her caption: “Re-edit … second half is without my white boots !!! I went barefoot … but can you guess the part where I accidentally stepped on a piece of glass and cut my foot ??? I played it off but blood was everywhere !!! Hint: I go ouch 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🙄🙄 !!!