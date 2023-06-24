Britney Spears Dances to Michael Jackson's 1995 Hit 'Scream' in New Video

The pop princess and the late King of Pop sang a duet together back in 2001

By
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on June 24, 2023 11:47AM EDT
Britney Spears Michael Jackson split
Britney Spears and Michael Jackson. Photo:

Britney Spears/Instagram; Sankei Archive/Getty 

Britney Spears threw it back to the '90s for her latest dance routine.

The pop star shared a video of herself grooving to “Scream” by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson on Instagram Friday.

“Today dancing to Scream!!!” Spears, 41, captioned the post.

The “Toxic” singer — who regularly shares clips of her impromptu dance sessions in her home — performed to the 1995 hit in a black crop top, a bright green thong and black leather knee-high boots.

It seems that the Grammy winner was waxing nostalgic, as she later posted side-by-side photos of her rehearsal and onstage looks for her 2001 performance with the King of Pop, who died in 2009 at the age of 50. Michael and Spears sang a duet of his 1987 classic “The Way You Make Me Feel” at his show in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“Rehearsals with Micheal versus performance 🙄🤓🤔,” she wrote alongside the split image.

On the left, Spears is pictured in a white long-sleeved crop top and low-rise jeans with a tan hat and round glasses for the rehearsal. In the right-hand photo, she's dressed in her concert attire, consisting of a glittery green dress with black straps and detailing around her bust and waist.

Shortly after posting her "Scream" dance, the "Stronger" singer also paid tribute to Michael's 57-year-old sister Janet by dancing to her 1993 single “Throb.”

In this video, which she posted on Instagram on Friday, she wore two different outfits.

In the first part of the clip, Spears danced in a coral long-sleeved crop top, a red bikini bottom with pink flowers and a pair of white knee-high boots.

Her followers were then treated to a costume change when Spears was later seen barefoot while wearing a similar white top and blue patterned string bikini bottoms.

She wrote in her caption: “Re-edit … second half is without my white boots !!! I went barefoot … but can you guess the part where I accidentally stepped on a piece of glass and cut my foot ??? I played it off but blood was everywhere !!! Hint: I go ouch 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🙄🙄 !!!

