Britney Spears Celebrates Remastered 'Joy of Cola' Ad for Pepsi's 125th Anniversary: 'Iconic' (Exclusive)

Britney Spears is looking back at one of her most iconic commercials and celebrating its lasting legacy more than two decades later.

The pop singer, 41, starred in a commercial for Pepsi back in 2001, titled "Joy of Cola," in which she sang and danced in a factory for the beverage brand.

Now, as part of its 125th anniversary, Pepsi is releasing remastered archival commercials from years past, including Spears' fan-favorite ad. For the first time in years, the commercial will return to TV screens during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which are taking place on Sept. 12.

“It’s exciting to see Pepsi celebrating our 'Joy Of Cola' spot as part of the 125th anniversary celebrations,” Spears tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “This was such an iconic music video-styled spot that we shot 20 years ago, and [it] still resonates so much with fans."

The "Lucky" singer adds: "[I'm] excited to watch the spot re-air during the VMAs next week!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Alongside Spears' "Joy of Cola" ad, the soft drink company is releasing updated versions of other musical Pepsi spots, including Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” commercial from 1989 and Tina Turner’s “We Got The Taste” ad from 1986.

Pepsi also plans to release updated takes on Robert Palmer’s “Simply Irresistible” ad from 1989 and Ray Charles’ “The Right One Baby” spot from 1991.

Pepsi celebrates its 125th anniversary by remastering commercials from years past that feature Britney Spears, Madonna, Tina Turner and more. Pepsi

Each advertisement features the new Pepsi logo and visual identity in the intro and end cards of each spot. (The new look is also rolling out in stores currently.)

The ads are now in HD and feature enhanced color and remastered audio, per Pepsi.

The 2023 VMAs — which will include the updated versions of Spears and Madonna's famous Pepsi ads — are airing Sunday, Sept. 12 on MTV at 8 p.m. EST.

