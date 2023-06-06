Britney Spears Calls Elder Son Sean Preston ‘My First Love’ After Allowing Boys to Move to Hawaii

Britney Spears is one proud mom.

The singer, 41, penning a heartfelt message about her elder son Sean Preston in a sweet Instagram post on Monday. “My first love!!!” Spears, who is also mom to son Jayden James, 16, wrote.

Along with her kind words came a throwback photo of her 17-year-old. In the snapshot, Sean Preston wore a white buttoned-up shirt and smiled at the camera.

Spears shares Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Her post comes after she agreed to Federline's request to move out of Los Angeles with their sons. Spears "consented" to her children moving to Hawaii with their father, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told PEOPLE on May 31.



"It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," he said.

A source told PEOPLE that the former dancer, 45, first reached out to his ex-wife earlier in the month for permission to move, as the boys reside with Federline. "Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy," said the source.

The boys will move with their dad, his wife Victoria Prince and the couple's two children — Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11.



Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Federline cited additional professional opportunities for himself as a result of the move and a job offer for Prince from a Hawaiian university.

The move is set to happen over the summer, with Preston graduating high school before it occurs. Jayden will be able to finish his final year of high school remotely.

Days before her latest Instagram post about Preston, Spears also shared a throwback paparazzi picture of herself carrying her youngest son Jayden. In the picture, Spears wore a blue striped and frilly shirt, while Jayden also sported a blue shirt with a check pattern, shorts and a white and navy blue beanie.

She simply captioned the photo, “🌷🌷.”



Jayden opened up about his mother and their relationship during an interview with The Daily Mail in September.



"I 100 percent think this can be fixed,” Jayden said. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

The teen added that he loves his mom “a lot” and hopes “the best” for her.

Spears tied the knot with her husband Sam Asghari, 29, months before in June 2022 at her California home, but her sons were not in attendance at the nuptials.



Jayden continued to The Daily Mail of the wedding, "At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her.”

He added, "I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

