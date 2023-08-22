Britney Spears Broadway Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Announces Close 2 Months After Opening

Once Upon a One More Time is about to take its final bow on Broadway.

The Britney Spears-fueled jukebox musical, which opened June 22 at the Marquis Theatre in New York City, will put on its final performance Sept. 3.

"The fairy-tale is coming to an end," read the caption on an announcement posted to the show's official Instagram Monday. "Final performance September 3 ... come party with us one more time!"

Once Upon a One More Time is inspired by hit songs from pop star Spears, 41, including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic" and, of course, " ... Baby One More Time."

Producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold said in a statement to Variety Monday, "We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show — which is not only a love letter to Britney’s iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team."

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project," they continued. "As plans take shape for the show’s future life around the globe, we’re excited to share more news soon!"

Billed as the "ultimate revisionist fairytale," the musical features an original story by Jon Hartmere, and is overseen by director and choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid with David Leveaux as creative consultant.

Per a synopsis, "When Cinderella, Snow White and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, 'happily ever after' will never be the same."



The cast includes Briga Heelan as Cinderella, American Idol's Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Jennifer Simard as Stepmother, Adam Godley as the Narrator, and Brooke Dillman as the O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother).



Britney Spears; art for Broadway's Once Upon a One More Time. Isaac Brekken/Getty; One More Time Musical

Spears previously gave the show her blessing. "I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," she previously said in a statement. "This is a dream come true for me!"

On the production's opening day, Spears showed her support for those behind the scenes in a post on social media.

"Good luck to the hardworking cast and crew of 'Once Upon a One More Time' on opening night tonight!!!" Spears wrote on Instgram. "I’ve seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant!!!"

Tickets for Once Upon a One More Time's remaining shows are on sale at onemoretimemusical.com.