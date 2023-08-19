Britney Spears Breaks Silence Following Sam Asghari Divorce Filing: 'Couldn’t Take the Pain Anymore'

Britney Spears is speaking out following her split from her husband Sam Asghari.

The pop superstar, 41, wrote in a statement about their impending divorce on Instagram on Friday: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!"

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” the singer continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

She added: "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!"

Spears concluded the post writing how she will be "as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

PEOPLE confirmed the singer and Asghari, 29, separated after 14 months of marriage on Wednesday, with the actor filing for divorce the same day.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in July 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After meeting in 2016 on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video, the couple got engaged in September 2021 and were married on June 9, 2022.

Despite navigating the difficult time, the star is still “in great spirits despite everything going on,” a source told PEOPLE.



“Obviously its never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future."



The former couple — who insiders previously said had been struggling for months — made the decision to “move on a few weeks ago,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, Spears is staying busy with an array of work projects, including the upcoming release of a book and more music.

The star “is focused on her book release, has an upcoming writers’ camp and is getting songs from some big artists,” says the source. “Ideally she would love to do a new record soon, and maybe a powerful song for the book’s release.” (Spears will release her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, on Oct. 24.)

The model-actor initially provided a support system for the singer and was by her side during her conservatorship battle. Over the years, both Spears and Asghari had offered glimpses into their marriage on social media, from birthday celebrations to hiking photos to, most recently in July, photos of them wearing matching outfits.

A manager for Asghari declined to comment and a rep for Spears has not responded to requests for comment.

The fitness trainer addressed the pair's split on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

"AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER," he wrote. "WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS."

He added: "S--- HAPPENS."

