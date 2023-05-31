Britney Spears Will Allow Sons to Move to Hawaii with Kevin Federline

Kevin Federline's family is looking to move to Hawaii, necessitating him to get the singer's permission for their sons — Jayden, 16, and Preston, 17 — to join them

By
Angela Andaloro,
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Jeff Nelson,
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson is the Senior News Editor, Entertainment at PEOPLE. For nearly a decade, he has worked across the brand's entertainment verticals, reporting on breaking news and writing and editing across platforms, as well as securing A-list cover exclusives, including Barry Manilow's coming out and an at-home interview with Madonna. Jeff has appeared as an expert on Good Morning America, Extra, HLN and SiriusXM, as well as at RuPaul's DragCon as a moderator. He studied magazine journalism at Drake University, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy

Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 06:45 PM
Britney Spears and her sons at Disneyland, Kevin Federline
Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram; Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Britney Spears has agreed to Kevin Federline's request to move with their sons.

The singer has "consented" to her children Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, moving to Hawaii with their father, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells PEOPLE.

"It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," he says.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the former dancer, 45, first reached out to his ex-wife, 41, earlier this month for permission to move. "Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy," says the source.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The boys, who reside with Federline, will move with their dad, wife Victoria Prince, and their two children — Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11. Federline cites additional professional opportunities for himself as a result of the move and a job offer for Prince from a Hawaiian university.

The move is set to occur during the summer, with Preston graduating before it transpires. Jayden is able to finish his final year of high school remotely. 

britney-spears-sons.jpg
Preston and Jayden Federline with Britney Spears.

In a revealing interview with The Daily Mail in September, Jayden discussed his and his brother's mixed feelings about their relationship with their mom.

While things are complicated, Jayden said, "I 100 percent think this can be fixed."

"It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally," he continued. "When she gets better I really want to see her again."

Speaking directly to his mom, Jayden said, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

Related Articles
Offset Spiderman and kids
Offset Brings All 3 Sons to 'Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse' Premiere — See Their Matching Looks!
WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning'
WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning' (Exclusive)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Posts Sweet Photo of Son Benjamin Snuggled Up with the Family's New Kitten
Bartise Bowden/Instagram
Bartise Bowden From 'Love Is Blind' Explains the Timing of His Announcement That He Welcomed a Baby Boy
Alicia Quarles photographed at her home in Charlotte, NC, on May 22, 2023.
Alicia Quarles Live-Streamed Her Mental Health Breakdown — the Same Day She Found Out She Was Pregnant (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq
Khloé Kardashian Says 'Don't Worry' as Malika Haqq Urges Her to Deal with 'Traumatic Stuff' (Exclusive)
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Summer Walker attends Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard)
Summer Walker Explains Controversy Over Feeding Her Baby Hemp Milk: 'Wasn't Taking to Her Body'
nicky hilton and daughter at concert
Nicky Hilton Shares Adorable Video of 5-Year-Old Daughter Teddy at Taylor Swift Concert
Alec Baldwin and kids
Alec Baldwin and His Three Sons Pose for 'Zoolander'-Inspired Selfie: 'Summer Haircuts'
Chrissy Tiegen baby giggles
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of 4-Month-Old Daughter Esti's Giggles: 'Theeee Best'
Ail Astin with dad Sean Astin and friends from Harvard!
Sean Astin and His Daughter Talk Her Future Aspirations After Harvard Masters Graduation (Exclusive)
Hendrix Hart, Heaven Hart, Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart attend the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch
Kevin Hart Celebrates Daughter Heaven’s High School Graduation: ‘Dream Big’
Britney Spears Post on Instagram How Her Mother Visited Her Prompting a Reconciliation
Britney Spears Reconciles with Mom Lynne After 3 Years: 'I Feel So Blessed'
Surprise! Harper Grae and Wife Dawn Gates Welcome Baby Boy After Reciprocal IVF (Exclusive)
Harper Grae and Wife Dawn Gates Welcome Baby Boy After Reciprocal IVF (Exclusive)
Kevin Jonas Enjoys 'Magical Night' at Disney World with Wife Danielle and Daughters
Kevin Jonas Enjoys 'Magical Night' at Disney World with Wife Danielle and Daughters
Luna Takes Over Teigen Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Pretends to Be Her in Hilarious Video: 'Cookies for Dinner!'