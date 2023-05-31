Celebrity Parents Britney Spears Will Allow Sons to Move to Hawaii with Kevin Federline Kevin Federline's family is looking to move to Hawaii, necessitating him to get the singer's permission for their sons — Jayden, 16, and Preston, 17 — to join them By Angela Andaloro, Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Jeff Nelson, Jeff Nelson Instagram Twitter Jeff Nelson is the Senior News Editor, Entertainment at PEOPLE. For nearly a decade, he has worked across the brand's entertainment verticals, reporting on breaking news and writing and editing across platforms, as well as securing A-list cover exclusives, including Barry Manilow's coming out and an at-home interview with Madonna. Jeff has appeared as an expert on Good Morning America, Extra, HLN and SiriusXM, as well as at RuPaul's DragCon as a moderator. He studied magazine journalism at Drake University, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication. People Editorial Guidelines and Brianne Tracy Brianne Tracy Instagram Twitter Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 06:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram; Bryan Steffy/WireImage Britney Spears has agreed to Kevin Federline's request to move with their sons. The singer has "consented" to her children Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, moving to Hawaii with their father, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells PEOPLE. "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," he says. A source confirms to PEOPLE that the former dancer, 45, first reached out to his ex-wife, 41, earlier this month for permission to move. "Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy," says the source. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Britney Spears' Son Jayden, 15, Reveals Why He Did Not Attend Her Wedding: 'I'm Happy for Them' The boys, who reside with Federline, will move with their dad, wife Victoria Prince, and their two children — Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11. Federline cites additional professional opportunities for himself as a result of the move and a job offer for Prince from a Hawaiian university. The move is set to occur during the summer, with Preston graduating before it transpires. Jayden is able to finish his final year of high school remotely. Preston and Jayden Federline with Britney Spears. In a revealing interview with The Daily Mail in September, Jayden discussed his and his brother's mixed feelings about their relationship with their mom. While things are complicated, Jayden said, "I 100 percent think this can be fixed." "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally," he continued. "When she gets better I really want to see her again." Speaking directly to his mom, Jayden said, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."