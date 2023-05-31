Britney Spears Will Allow Sons to Move to Hawaii with Kevin Federline

Britney Spears has agreed to Kevin Federline's request to move with their sons.

The singer has "consented" to her children Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, moving to Hawaii with their father, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells PEOPLE.

"It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," he says.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the former dancer, 45, first reached out to his ex-wife, 41, earlier this month for permission to move. "Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy," says the source.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The boys, who reside with Federline, will move with their dad, wife Victoria Prince, and their two children — Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11. Federline cites additional professional opportunities for himself as a result of the move and a job offer for Prince from a Hawaiian university.

The move is set to occur during the summer, with Preston graduating before it transpires. Jayden is able to finish his final year of high school remotely.

Preston and Jayden Federline with Britney Spears.

In a revealing interview with The Daily Mail in September, Jayden discussed his and his brother's mixed feelings about their relationship with their mom.

While things are complicated, Jayden said, "I 100 percent think this can be fixed."

"It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally," he continued. "When she gets better I really want to see her again."

Speaking directly to his mom, Jayden said, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."