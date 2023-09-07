Britney Spears Admits ‘How Scared’ She Felt Performing with Live Python at 2001 VMAs

Britney Spears is opening up about “how scared” she was during her 2001 VMAs performance with a live python.

On Wednesday, Spears, 41, shared a throwback video on Instagram that showed her performing her song “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the MTV Video Music Awards show at the beginning of the century. In the clip, the singer — who had the snake draped around her neck and held up its body with her hands — moved around the stage while singing the now iconic track.

“One of my favorite performances was with an albino python 😳🐍💃🏼 …,” Spears wrote in the post's caption, before adding that she wasn't entirely at ease during the now-famous performance.

“I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage !!!”



Designed by Kurt and Bart, the star’s costume for the 2001 awards show included a green bra top and low-rise shorts that were embellished with jewels, as well as green and purple scarves attached to the shorts.

“I talked more about this performance and other favorites in my book #TheWomanInMe," Spears continued in the post's caption, before adding, "I can’t wait for you to read it on October 24th 😉🌹 @gallerybooks @simonschusteruk."

The singer's video ended with an image of her new book — which featured an animation of a python wrapped around it — along with details of the date it will be available to pre-order.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Britney Spears. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Back in July, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Spears’ book The Woman in Me will be released on Oct. 24. The book will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher told PEOPLE at the time.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”