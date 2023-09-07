Britney Spears Admits ‘How Scared’ She Felt Performing with Live Python at 2001 VMAs

The singer performed her track “I’m a Slave 4 U” with an albino python at the MTV Video Music Awards

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 07:41AM EDT
Britney Spears Snake VMA 2001
Britney Spears. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Britney Spears is opening up about “how scared” she was during her 2001 VMAs performance with a live python.

On Wednesday, Spears, 41, shared a throwback video on Instagram that showed her performing her song “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the MTV Video Music Awards show at the beginning of the century. In the clip, the singer — who had the snake draped around her neck and held up its body with her hands — moved around the stage while singing the now iconic track.

“One of my favorite performances was with an albino python 😳🐍💃🏼 …,” Spears wrote in the post's caption, before adding that she wasn't entirely at ease during the now-famous performance.

“I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage !!!”

Designed by Kurt and Bart, the star’s costume for the 2001 awards show included a green bra top and low-rise shorts that were embellished with jewels, as well as green and purple scarves attached to the shorts.

“I talked more about this performance and other favorites in my book #TheWomanInMe," Spears continued in the post's caption, before adding, "I can’t wait for you to read it on October 24th 😉🌹 @gallerybooks @simonschusteruk."

The singer's video ended with an image of her new book — which featured an animation of a python wrapped around it — along with details of the date it will be available to pre-order.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Britney Spears once upon a time in hollywood 07 22 19
Britney Spears.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Back in July, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Spears’ book The Woman in Me will be released on Oct. 24. The book will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher told PEOPLE at the time.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Related Articles
Sarah Delany buffett Jimmy Escape to Margaritavill 03 15 18
Jimmy Buffett's Daughter Delaney Says His ‘Spirit Could Not Be Broken’ in Touching Tribute
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Treated for Peptic Ulcer Disease Symptoms, September Tour Dates Postponed
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Returns to the Stage Without Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce from Sophie Turner
Singer Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone were seen enjoying a day out in New York's Tribeca neighborhood
Charlie Puth and Girlfriend Brooke Sansone Spotted Spending Quality Time Together in Tribeca
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California
Miley Cyrus Reveals When She Knew Her and Liam Hemsworth's Marriage Was 'No Longer Going to Work'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Joe Jonas Said Sophie Turner Had His 'Back No Matter What' Three Weeks Before Filing for Divorce
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce: 'Truly This Is a United Decision'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in front row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have 'Been Living Separate Lives for Months,' Source Says
Halle Bailey Says Being in Love Inspired Her Debut Solo EP: This Is My First Deep, Deep Real Love
Halle Bailey Says Being in Love Inspired Her Debut Solo Album: 'This Is My First Deep, Deep Real Love'
Colin Jost, Jimmy Buffett
How Jimmy Buffett Once Saved Colin Jost from Drowning After a Surfing Mishap
Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar Performed 'America Has a Problem' for the First Time at Her Birthday Renaissance Show
Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Played 'America Has a Problem' for the First Time at Her Birthday Concert
Olivia Rodrigo for Interview mag
Olivia Rodrigo Says She Felt 'Ill-Equipped' for the Media Attention She Received After 'Drivers License'
Lana Del Rey arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023
Lana Del Rey Covers Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand by Your Man’ at a Nashville Bar — Watch!
Paul Wilson, Jonny Quinn, Johnny McDaid and Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol perform at The Wiltern on May 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Snow Patrol Announces Departure of Two Members as Drummer's Wife Hints at Drama: 'It's Been a F---er'
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Shares New Photo of Himself Wearing Wedding Ring After Retaining Divorce Lawyer
Dionne Warwick Gala 03 31 23
Dionne Warwick Jokes 'It's About Time' She Receives Kennedy Center Honor: 'Thrilled' (Exclusive)