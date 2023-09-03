Britney Spears Adds 2 More Tattoos After Unveiling New Snake Ink amid Divorce from Sam Asghari

The singer had previously debuted her new snake tattoo in an Instagram post on Friday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2023 03:58PM EDT
Britney Spears Adds 2 More Tattoos After Unveiling New Snake Ink
Britney Spears. Photo:

Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears is adding to her tattoo collection.

A day after debuting her new snake ink on Instagram, the singer, 41, revealed in a new social media post on Saturday that she got two more tattoos.

Followed by a photo captured by fashion photographer Mario Testino of two bodies adorned entirely in colorful tats, a video shows Spears sitting down while a tattoo artist dots black ink on her right ring finger.

Britney Spears.
Britney Spears.
L: Caption Britney Spears. PHOTO:

Britney Spears/Instagram
R: Caption Britney Spears. PHOTO:

Britney Spears/Instagram

The camera then moves up to show her new pink star tattoo on the inside of her right arm near her elbow.

She captioned the Instagram post on Saturday with three snake emojis and wore the same yellow and white printed crop top and white cutoff denim shorts as she did in her Instagram Reel on Friday.

For that video, the singer showed off her new red snake tattoo near her lower back. “My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited!” she exclaimed in the clip as she danced around with a big smile.

Spears’ new ink comes a few weeks after breaking her silence about her separation from husband Sam Asghari in an Aug. 18 Instagram post.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears wrote at the time.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” she continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

Britney Spears Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Sam Asghari. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spears added: "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!"

PEOPLE confirmed Spears and Asghari, 29, separated after 14 months of marriage on Aug. 16, with the actor filing for divorce the same day.

However, a source previously told PEOPLE that the star is still “in great spirits despite everything going on.”

“Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future," the insider added.

Related Articles
Britney Spears Debuts New Snake Tattoo Amid Divorce from Sam AshgariÂ 
Britney Spears Debuts New Snake Tattoo amid Divorce from Sam Asghari: 'I'm So Excited'
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Reveals Her Very Relatable Beauty Fail from the Early 2000s
Megan Thee Stallion in this Burberry catsuit
Megan Thee Stallion's Burberry Catsuit and More Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry Red Hair During Friend Lunch Outing
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry-Red Hair During Outing in Los Angeles
Justin Timberlake Timbaland Nelly Furtado drop new single Keep going up
Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado Drop First New Song in 16 Years — Listen to ‘Keep Going Up’
Sam Asghari joins the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line outside the Disney Studios in Los Angeles this afternoon.
Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Walks the SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line
Jimin from BTS' back tattoo
BTS' Jimin Shows Off Large Moon-Inspired Back Tattoo in New Shirtless Photo
Patrick Dempsey attends a photocall for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Patrick Dempsey Wins Over Venice Film Festival Crowd with His Charming Looks — and Silver Hair!
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
'RHONY''s Jenna Lyons Is Afraid to Wear a Swimsuit on Vacation Because of Her Skin Disorder: 'Abject Terror' (Exclusive)
Lizzo New Blonde and Pink Hair
Lizzo Debuts Bold New Blonde and Pink 'Jellyfish' Hair: 'The Bob Is Bobbing'
John Schneider rollout credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: SeAnne Simon Social: @daymongardner
John Schneider Reveals His New (and First) Tattoo in Honor of Late Wife Alicia: 'It Makes Me Smile' (Exclusive)
Charlize Theron '90s eyebrows
Charlize Theron Reveals the '90s Beauty Trend She’s ‘Still Recovering' From
The Masked Singer is celebrating its milestone 10th
'The Masked Singer' Unveils Its Newest Secret Chanteuse as Rumer Willis and Michelle Williams Return (Exclusive)
Model Winnie Harlow chops her hair
Model Winnie Harlow Debuts New Cropped Haircut at Beyoncé Concert: It's a 'Hair Renaissance'
Dennis Rodman attends the Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets final home game at Toyota Center on April 04, 2023
Dennis Rodman Gets Two Face Tattoos in an Intimate Spot: ‘Always By My Side’
Jennifer Love Hewitt hair change
Jennifer Love Hewitt Transforms Her Blonde Hair into Spicy Dark Red Bob: See the Before and After!