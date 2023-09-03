Britney Spears Adds 2 More Tattoos After Unveiling New Snake Ink amid Divorce from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is adding to her tattoo collection.

A day after debuting her new snake ink on Instagram, the singer, 41, revealed in a new social media post on Saturday that she got two more tattoos.

Followed by a photo captured by fashion photographer Mario Testino of two bodies adorned entirely in colorful tats, a video shows Spears sitting down while a tattoo artist dots black ink on her right ring finger.



The camera then moves up to show her new pink star tattoo on the inside of her right arm near her elbow.

She captioned the Instagram post on Saturday with three snake emojis and wore the same yellow and white printed crop top and white cutoff denim shorts as she did in her Instagram Reel on Friday.



For that video, the singer showed off her new red snake tattoo near her lower back. “My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited!” she exclaimed in the clip as she danced around with a big smile.



Spears’ new ink comes a few weeks after breaking her silence about her separation from husband Sam Asghari in an Aug. 18 Instagram post.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears wrote at the time.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” she continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

Spears added: "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!"

PEOPLE confirmed Spears and Asghari, 29, separated after 14 months of marriage on Aug. 16, with the actor filing for divorce the same day.



However, a source previously told PEOPLE that the star is still “in great spirits despite everything going on.”

“Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future," the insider added.

