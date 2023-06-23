Meet the Woman Behind the Stigma-Breaking 'Menopause Cafe': 'Why Does Nobody Talk About This?' (Exclusive)

Rachel Weiss started a global menopause movement to foster discussion around the change that all women experience as they get older

By Monique Jessen
Published on June 23, 2023 10:51AM EDT
Rachel Weiss poses for a photograph at Blend cafe where the first Menopause Cafe was held in Perth, Scotland
Rachel Weiss at Blend Coffee Lounge in Perth. Photo:

Elizabeth Dalziel

When one British woman realized there was a deafening silence around the topic of menopause, she decided to start the conversation.

Rachel Weiss was 50 when she sat down with her husband in February 2017 to watch a BBC documentary about menopause. “I thought, ‘Well, it’s going to happen to me some time, so I might as well watch it,' ” recalls Weiss, a psychotherapeutic counsellor based in Perth, Scotland.

“What struck me was all these different symptoms I’d never heard of. I just thought, ‘Period, period, period,’ then it stops, and I might get some hot flashes — and that was the extent of my knowledge. And the second point was ‘Why does nobody talk about this?’ ”

Weiss decided to do just that. She posted on Facebook asking whether any other local women had seen the documentary, and if they’d be interested in talking more about the menopause. Nearly 30 people showed at Perth’s local Blend Coffee Lounge. “The buzz in the room was amazing,” recalls Weiss, now 57, who remembers how one local woman jumped in the car to join them after seeing the initiative mentioned on the local news. “She arrived just as we were packing up, so we stood on the pavement chatting to her.”

Rachel Weiss, first ever Menopause CafÃÂ© event on June 12th 2017 in Blend Coffee Lounge, Perth, Scotland
Weiss hosted the first ever Menopause Cafe in Perth Scotland in 2017.

Andy Sanwell

Since then, the series of pop-up events known as Menopause Café has become a registered charity, with a growing team of volunteers who hosting meetings across the U.K., Canada and the U.S.

“We aren’t medical experts, but we give people a space where they can come and talk,” says Weiss, who offers free guidelines for anyone interested in hosting their own Menopause Café. “The top two things women say when they leave are, ‘Now I know I’m not alone,’ ” says the mom-of-three. “'And, I know I’m not going mad.' "

Anyone can host a meeting (registering online first and following the guidelines) but it’s not just women going through menopause who can attend — women of any age are welcome, as are men. “It’s a brave man who would walk into a room full of menopausal women!” jokes Weiss, who says men are more likely to attend a workplace café with colleagues. “It’s brilliant when the male CEO turns up to the café and then blogs about it or emails their team, because education is key.”

Near menopause herself (the change is confirmed when 12 months have elapsed without a period and can include a range of symptoms: sleep problems, anxiety, depression, weight gain, heavy bleeding, joint pain), Weiss says the coffee gatherings are more than a chat about hot flashes and night sweats.

“What we’re tackling when we tackle menopause awareness is society’s gender ageism, which tells us that being an older woman is a bad thing, that juggling all those balls is a bad thing. Maybe it’s not?”

In September, the charity will host its fifth annual #FlushFest in Edinburgh, featuring workshops and discussions with medical experts — including a sleep therapist and nutritionist, as well as sculpture-making workshops and sing-alongs, with the proceeds going back to the charity.

For the first time ever, the event will be run in-person and virtually, with online participants asked to pay what they can afford. “We’ve created something special and it’s really satisfying,” says Weiss, whose daughter is volunteering alongside her at the festival. “It’s hard to accept that this is a transition and we might need to slow down or start putting ourselves first.”

Related Articles
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis on New York Harbor
Past Loves & Secret Disguises: The Biggest Bombshells from a Colorful New Jackie Kennedy Biography (Exclusive)
Toraze Davis Go Fund Me
Omaha Groom Dies One Hour After Wedding Ceremony Due to Fatal Blood Clot
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Talks 'Rough Time' Navigating Body-Shaming Comments: 'Still Hurts My Feelings'
Oprah's Super Soul Podcast
Oprah Winfrey Reflects on 'the Most Powerful Thing in the World' in New 'Covenant of Water' Podcast (Exclusive)
Michael Ray
Michael Ray Says Assumptions He Featured a Carly Pearce Lookalike in 'Get Her Back' Music Video Aren't True (Exclusive)
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Says She's 'So Much More' Than Her Gender: 'Equality Is Being Known as a Great Artist' (Exclusive)
Kim Petras instagram; madonna
Kim Petras Reveals What Madonna Whispered to Her Before Historic Grammys Performance (Exclusive)
Jennifer Aniston and Shaun Cassidy
Shaun Cassidy Recalls Doing Magic Act for Jennifer Aniston's 5th Birthday: 'Weird Little Part of My Life' (Exclusive)
1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Photo Watching a Waterfront Sunset in a Wheelchair
'1000-Lb. Sisters'’ Tammy Slaton Shares New Photos Watching a Waterfront Sunset in a Wheelchair
Brooklinn Khoury Calls Surgeon a 'True Artist' After Final Lip Reconstruction
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Photo After Final Lip Reconstruction Surgery, Calls Surgeon 'True Artist'
katy perry instagram no credit posted 4/30/23 https://www.instagram.com/p/CrpovAAOTyJ/?hl=en
Katy Perry Reveals Why She and Orlando Bloom Formed a Sober Pact: 'Doing It Together Makes It Easier' (Exclusive)
And Just Like That
Karen Pittman Says 'And Just Like That...' Nailed the 'Awkwardness' of a Woman Leaving a Long-Term Relationship (Exclusive)
Jack Hanna
Famed Zookeeper Jack Hanna Doesn't Remember Most of His Family Due to 'Advanced' Alzheimer’s: 'Real Hard Some Days'
Doctor Patient Anxiety
Anxiety Screening for All Adults Under 65 Now Recommended at Checkups
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Actors John Slattery (L) and Jon Hamm attend the AMC, BBC America, IFC And SundanceTV Emmy After Party at BOA Steakhouse on September 20, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for AMC Networks)
Inside Jon Hamm and John Slattery’s ‘Gift’ of a Friendship: Beach Walks, Barbecues and Cribbage (Exclusive)
katy perry and morgan mclachlan De Soi Photo Credit Monroe Alvarez
Katy Perry Says De Soi's New Rosé-Inspired Flavor Is for 'Ladies Who Love Leisure' — Like Her! (Exclusive)