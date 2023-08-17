British TV Host Sir Michael Parkinson Dead at 88 Following 'Brief Illness': He Was 'One of a Kind'

The TV host interviewed stars including Muhammad Ali, John Wayne, Tom Cruise and Madonna during his long career in journalism

By
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Stylist, ELLE and OK! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 07:44AM EDT
Michael Parkinson Dead
British TV Host Sir Michael Parkinson has died at age 88. Photo:

ITV/Shutterstock

Sir Michael Parkinson, a British TV host famous for interviewing stars including Muhammed Ali, John Wayne, Tom Cruise, Madonna and Sir Paul McCartney on his talk show Parkinson, has died. He was 88. 

Parkinson's family issued a statement to the BBC on Thursday morning announcing that he had died “peacefully” following a “brief illness.”

"After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family,” the statement said. "The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

A representative for Parkinson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael Parkinson Dead John Wayne 1974
Michael Parkinson interviews John Wayne on 'Parkinson' in 1974.

Parkinson was born in Yorkshire, England, in 1935, per the BBC, and served in the British army before becoming a journalist.

His show Parkinson first aired on the BBC in 1971, and ran for 11 years. In 1998, the show returned to the BBC until 2003, before moving over to rival channel ITV until 2007. 

During his time hosting his chat show, Parkinson interviewed hundreds of stars, including actor Wayne in 1974.

In one memorable exchange, the host questioned Wayne about the so-called Hollywood Blacklist — a list of those who allegedly had connections with the Communist Party — prompting the actor to deny that anyone was blacklisted.

Other notable interviewees included boxer Ali, who appeared on Parkinson on multiple occasions, Tom Hanks, David Bowie, Victoria and David Beckham, Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and George Clooney.

Michael Parkinson dead Muhammad Ali 1981
Michael Parkinson interview Muhammad Ali on 'Parkinson' in 1981.

BBC/Youtube

In a tribute to Parkinson — who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2008 — BBC Director-General Tim Davie described the host as “the king of the chat show” and said that Parkinson “defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed.”

"He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener,” Davie added. 

He continued, "Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed."

British comedian Eddie Izzard also paid tribute to the TV host on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday morning. 

“Very sad to hear that Michael Parkinson has left us. He was the king of the intelligent interview,” Izzard, 61, wrote. 

Michael Parkinson dead Gwyneth Paltrow 2003
Michael Parkinson interviews Gwyneth Paltrow on 'Parkinson' in 2003.

BBC/Youtube

Parkinson received treatment for prostate cancer in 2013 before doctors gave him the all-clear in 2015, according to the BBC.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Parkinson — who he married in 1959 — and the couple's three children: Andrew, Nicholas and Michael Jr.

Related Articles
Paul Reubens on location filming "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" on May 8, 2015 in New York City
Paul Reubens' Life in Photos: The Intriguing Story of the Actor, Beyond Pee-wee
Lisa Marie, Tina Turner and Jerry Springer
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
Bill Geddie, Life Achievement Award, attends the 39th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards
'The View' Co-Creator and Executive Producer Bill Geddie Dead at 68
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) poses with Battersea Ambassador, Paul OGrady during her visit to Battersea Brand Hatch Centre
British Comedian and TV Star Paul O'Grady, Known as Lily Savage, Dead at 67
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
'A League of Their Own' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Friend of âTitanâ Sub Victim Paul Says He Died âin a place he so lovedâ
Friend of ‘Titan’ Sub Victim Paul-Henri Nargeolet Says He Died ‘In a Place He So Loved’
Heart of Stone - Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Heart Of Stone
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh! New Additions to King Charles' Coronation Concert Lineup Revealed
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
Lionel Richie Says He's 'Like a Kid at Christmas' Ahead of Coronation Weekend: 'Pinch Me!'
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of the Duke of Sussex giving evidence at the Rolls Buildings in central London during the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers
Prince Harry Gets Emotional in Court During Second Day of Testimony — See the Courtroom Sketches
Len Goodman
Len Goodman, Former 'Dancing with the Stars' Head Judge, Dead at 78
FAMILY TIES -- Pictured: Michael J. Fox as Alex P. Keaton -- Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
A Look Back at Michael J. Fox's Life and Career in Photos, from 'Family Ties' to Family Man
Prince Harry, Piers Morgan
Prince Harry Phone Hacking: Ex-'Mirror' Editor Piers Morgan Says There's 'No Evidence' He Knew
Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Queen Camilla wave as they arrive to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. - For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world
King Charles and Queen Camilla Continue Coronation Celebrations with Windsor Castle Concert
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Dance Along to Lionel Richie at Coronation Concert
paul grant
Remembering the 'Harry Potter' Actors We've Lost Through the Years