British Nurse Lucy Letby Blames 'Raw Sewage' for Unexplained Infant Deaths in NICU

Letby, who is accused of killing seven newborns and attempting to kill ten more, plead not guilty to 22 murder and attempted murder charges

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 12:04 AM
Lucy Letby
Photo: SWNS

Lucy Letby, who is accused of killing seven infants and attempting to murder ten more during her time as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital, is now blaming her previous work conditions for their deaths.

The 33-year-old worked at the British medical center's intensive care unit between 2015 and 2016 before being placed on clerical duties after senior hospital staff reportedly grew suspicious over the number of infant deaths and near-deaths in which Letby was allegedly involved.

Her trial began in October, and Letby pleaded not guilty to all 22 charges related to their deaths. During her latest appearance at Manchester crown court, Letsby alleged the hospital was "not a safe working environment," per The Guardian.

"We used to have raw sewage coming out of the sinks [and] coming out on the floor in nursery one," she alleged.

Lucy Letby

According to the outlet, when questioned about the death of a six-day-old boy, Letby expressed that it is an "important thing to know there were often plumbing issues" in the room where he was treated. She added that the alleged plumbing issues could be "a contributory issue if the unit is dirty and staff were unable to wash their hands."

Among the six-day-old alleged victim are four other alleged male victims and two alleged female victims who were all infants at the time of their death.

In one instance of accused attempted murder, Letby allegedly tried to murder an infant, referred to as Child G, while the baby's assigned nurse was on a break. Under Letby's care, expert witness Dr. Dewi Evans testified the baby received "far more milk" than prescribed and that the overfeeding couldn't have been an accident but was an "intent to harm," per the BBC. That baby survived, but seven others did not.

In another instance, when an infant was in distress, Letby allegedly "told off" a coworker who attempted to assist. "I was shocked because you can't have enough help in that situation," Lisa Walker testified, according to the BBC. "[I was] quite taken aback and shocked because it's something you would not expect a nurse to say."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage, and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Earlier this month, Letby also took the stand in her own defense, telling the jury that she meant no harm while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital. "I only ever did my best to care for them," Letby said. "That's completely against everything that being a nurse is. I am there to care, not to harm."

Related Articles
Christopher Wright
Maryland Man Is Beaten to Death in Retaliation for Fight at Son's School, Says Family
Rebecca Bliefnick
He Went on 'Family Feud' and Joked That He Regretted Marrying Wife. Now He's on Trial for Murder
Wallace and Beverly Fountain
Couple Who Opened Fire on Black Man and 10-Year-Old Son Who Were Returning U-Haul Get 33 Months in Prison
Deborah Leslie
2 Arrested in Case of Ind. Overdose Victim Whose Body Was Dumped in Building that Was Set on Fire
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bags in Ohio
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bin in Ohio
Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa. http://nixle.us/EG269. San Bernardino County Sheriff
Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'
Lexi Rubio
How a Uvalde Mother Turned Her Grief into Action: 'I Want Children to Have a Chance to Grow Up'
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports
Utah Man Confesses to Murder of Wife and Her Parents Near Salt Lake City
Utah Man Phones Police to Tell Them He's Killed Wife and In-Laws Near Salt Lake City
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Missouri Nightclub
152 King Street in Wallace, Idaho https://www.google.com/maps/place/152+King+St,+Wallace,+ID+83873/@47.4688045,-115.9332567,3a,45y,280.16h,90.17t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sq3AbqdCWn9ruKp9R1SaM0g!2e0!7i16384!8i8192!4m7!3m6!1s0x53605878e1183bdb:0xf93a358055831019!8m2!3d47.4688451!4d-115.9336836!10e5!16s%2Fg%2F11cpmb26pq
Pregnant Woman and Her Toddler Fatally Shot in What Authorities Believe to be a Murder-Suicide
Kayla Unbehaun
Ill. Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mysteries' Tip & Dad Have 'Long Journey of Healing' After 6 Years Apart