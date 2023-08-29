British Nurse Arrested on Suspicion of Poisoning After Death of Baby in Pediatric ICU

A British nurse has been arrested over the death of a baby at Birmingham Children’s Hospital in England.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested and remains under investigation after the child passed away in May 2022 in the pediatric ICU, West Midlands Police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“The woman was arrested at a property in the West Midlands area on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life,” West Midlands Police added.

“A 28-year-old woman remains under investigation in connection with the death of an infant,” the statement continued. “The child sadly passed away on Thursday 19 May 2022 at hospital.”

Staff first raised concerns about the nurse after the child deteriorated on May 18, reported The Sunday Times. She was then suspended from work and the child tragically died the following day, the outlet added.

The child died in May 2022 in the pediatric ICU. Getty Images

According to documents obtained by The Sunday Times, an investigation into the unit found there had been three sudden unexpected deaths of children on the unit.

The review dates back to patients being treated there from January 2022 and the newspaper's findings have been passed to the police.

"In May 2022, a child on the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital deteriorated suddenly and unexpectedly,” Dr Fiona Reynolds, Chief Medical Officer at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Due to the circumstances of the deterioration, the Trust acted straight away,” the statement continued. “A member of staff was suspended from work and subsequently arrested at home. Sadly, the child later died and our thoughts remain with the family.”

“The Trust immediately followed the standard safeguarding protocol for the sudden unexpected death of a child and West Midlands Police were notified the same day. An extensive clinical review of deaths and sudden deteriorations in children on the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit has been undertaken by clinicians at the Trust. Their findings have in turn been reviewed by independent experts and shared with the police.”

Reynolds said the hospital trust had communicated with all families whose child’s care had been reviewed and that they had “responded openly to all requests from West Midlands Police and the Coroner on this matter.”

“At all times our priority is patient safety which is why we took decisive action without delay,” the statement concluded.

The nurse is still suspended from the unit while the investigation continues. She has also been suspended from the regulator, meaning she cannot work as a nurse elsewhere, per The Sunday Times.

The pediatric intensive care unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital is the largest of its kind in the U.K., according to the publication.

On April 21, British ICU nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced to life without the chance of parole for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others in 2015 and 2016.

“Because the seriousness of your offenses is exceptionally high, I direct that the early release provisions do not apply," Judge Justice Goss told the court in Manchester, England in a video shared by the BBC. "The order of the court therefore is whole life order on each and every offense and you will spend the rest of your life in prison."



