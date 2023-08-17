British Museum Fires Employee After a Number of Items Found to Be 'Missing, Stolen, or Damaged'

London's Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into the matter, as has the museum, authorities said

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 12:59PM EDT
British Museum
British Museum, London. Photo: Getty Images / Maremagnum

The British Museum in London fired an employee after a number of items from its collection “were found to be missing, stolen or damaged."

“A member of staff has been dismissed, and the Museum will now be taking legal action against the individual,” the museum said in a press statement on Wednesday.

A division of the Metropolitan Police is investigating the matter, while the museum has also undertaken an independent review led by a former trustee, according to the statement.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed its involvement in the matter.

“There is currently an ongoing investigation — there is no arrest and enquiries continue,” the Metropolitan Police told CNN

Now, the museum is looking to recover the “small” items, which were kept in a storeroom belonging to one of the museum’s collections.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Among the missing artifacts include gold jewelry and semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, the museum said.

The items were not on public display and were kept by the institution for mostly academic and research purposes.

Authorities with the museum will look to increasing security efforts as it keeps a lookout for the missing items, Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum.

“This is a highly unusual incident,” Fischer said in a statement. “I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously. The Museum apologizes for what has happened, but we have now brought an end to this – and we are determined to put things right.”

The museum has reported stolen items before. In 2017, a Cartier diamond ring was reported missing and in 2002, a 2,000-year-old Greek artifact was lifted while on view in a gallery, according to CBS News.

The British Museum’s holdings include over 8 million objects spanning 2 million years of history, according to its website.

Related Articles
A Latam Airlines aircraft taxis on the tarmac of Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport (SCL) in Santiago, Chile
Pilot Dies After Experiencing 'Medical Emergency' During Flight to Chile, Airline Says
Katie Hoedt California TV Producer, 23, Dies After Falling 30 Feet from Rope Swing into Lake
Calif. TV Producer, 23, Dead After Falling 30 Feet from Rope Swing into Lake: 'It's Just Devastating'
U.S. Coast Guard Finds 4 Divers Missing Near Cape Fear
Divers Found Nearly 50 Miles from N.C. Coast Recall 'Incredible' Rescue: 'I Shouldn’t Even Be Here'
Teen Identified After Deadly Texas Boat Crash
Missing 14-Year-Old Boy Found Dead After Texas Boat Crash: 'Tragic Loss'
Mom Drowns Trying To Save One From Waterfall Son While Father Rescues Another From Boulders
Mass. Mom Drowns Trying to Save Son Who 'Slipped and Fell' During Family Outing at Waterfall
Destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
Only 5 of 106 People Killed in Maui Fires Have Been Identified: 'What You See in a War Zone'
A Goodhue police car is parked outside City Hall on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023
Entire Minnesota Police Department Resigns Over Low Pay and 'Harsh Reality' of Job
Fire Lahaina Maui Hawaii 08 11 23
St. Louis Honeymooners Escape Maui Fires, Donate to Help Residents
Kahului Maui, Monday, August 14, 2023 - Melissah Shishido hugs a donor while gathering supplies at Costco for Lahaina residents.
After Fire Destroyed 'Sacred Place' Lahaina, Native Hawaiians Face 'Unimaginable' Trauma (Exclusive)
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
60 People Found in Single Home Seeking Refuge from Maui Wildfires Now 'Reunited with Their Families'
Brandy L. Horner, Pull Tractor Death
Mom, 33, Dies After Getting Hit in the Neck by Projectile While Watching Tractor Pull at Fair
Dr. Rez and Chrissy Lovitt
Hawaii Fire Heroes (Including a Boat Captain and a Doctor) Detail 'Apocalyptic' Scenes: 'I’m Still Numb'
Camp Shelby Mississippi 06 08 2011
National Guard Soldier Dies, Another Hospitalized After Training in Heat at Mississippi Camp
Deputy Trevor Pike rescued a pilot, Adam Joseph Barney, approximately three miles off Sawyer Key on Sunday following a small plane crash in Lower Keys waters
Florida Pilot Rescued After His Plane Crashed Into Gulf of Mexico: 'I Started to Freak Out'
3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Utah Lake, Being Struck by Propelle
Boy, 3, Dies After Falling from Boat and Being Struck by Propeller: 'We Are Devastated,' Says Family
Ian Barnes Maui Fire Hero
After Losing Home, Maui First Responder Is Hoping to Find Missing Victims in the Ocean (Exclusive)