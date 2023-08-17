British Museum Fires Employee After a Number of Items Found to Be 'Missing, Stolen, or Damaged'

The British Museum in London fired an employee after a number of items from its collection “were found to be missing, stolen or damaged."

“A member of staff has been dismissed, and the Museum will now be taking legal action against the individual,” the museum said in a press statement on Wednesday.

A division of the Metropolitan Police is investigating the matter, while the museum has also undertaken an independent review led by a former trustee, according to the statement.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed its involvement in the matter.

“There is currently an ongoing investigation — there is no arrest and enquiries continue,” the Metropolitan Police told CNN.

Now, the museum is looking to recover the “small” items, which were kept in a storeroom belonging to one of the museum’s collections.

Among the missing artifacts include gold jewelry and semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, the museum said.

The items were not on public display and were kept by the institution for mostly academic and research purposes.

Authorities with the museum will look to increasing security efforts as it keeps a lookout for the missing items, Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum.

“This is a highly unusual incident,” Fischer said in a statement. “I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously. The Museum apologizes for what has happened, but we have now brought an end to this – and we are determined to put things right.”

The museum has reported stolen items before. In 2017, a Cartier diamond ring was reported missing and in 2002, a 2,000-year-old Greek artifact was lifted while on view in a gallery, according to CBS News.

The British Museum’s holdings include over 8 million objects spanning 2 million years of history, according to its website.

