Airline Passengers Were Served KFC After the Plane's Catering Went Bad: 'We Had to Wing It'

For passengers on British Airways flight 252, food options were slim: one piece of chicken per person.

On a July 23 transatlantic flight from Turks and Caicos to London, British Airways passengers were quickly informed that food offerings would be minimal because the airline’s staff reportedly failed to refrigerate the flight’s catering, meaning all the food had to be discarded.

After stopping in Nassau, the flight crew headed to the local KFC, where they purchased enough chicken to feed the passengers. A spokesperson for British Airways confirmed the incident to PEOPLE.

"With limited options available at the airport, our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers onboard our flight had something to eat," they said. "We apologize to customers that their full meal service was not available and that we had to wing it on this occasion. Additionally, travelers were provided with a refreshment voucher upon landing."

Instagram user @lorockmor_working_dogs shared a video of the KFC catering, showing flight attendants carrying KFC buckets through the aisles and handing out the chicken to passengers with tongs.

“A 12 hour flight from Turks and Caicos and @british_airways had forgotten food for all there passengers,” they captioned the video. “On the scheduled stop at Bahamas they got KFC buckets and handed out ONE chicken leg per passenger.”

“Absolute disgrace,” they continued. “They then said they would be handing out vouchers as we left the plane which myself and travel partner never received.”

“@British_Airways just landed @HeathrowAirport after a 12.5 hour flight BA252 from Turks and Caicos with no catering!” another passenger Andrew Bailey tweeted. “BA had to serve @KFC at Nassau giving some lucky passengers 1 piece of chicken. The container with the plane catering wasn’t chilled so all thrown away!!”

Delta passengers on a flight from Las Vegas were recently left stranded on the tarmac in triple-digit heat, causing many passengers to get sick and need medical attention.

"It was awful," April Love, who was on Delta flight 555, told PEOPLE. "After two hours they finally gave us water, but people were passing out, throwing up, babies were screaming. One person had an accident on themselves. It was traumatizing."

Love said the flight eventually went back to the gate after several hours, but even then, the passengers had to stay put while other passengers in the deepest distress were tended to. "EMTs had to rush on to tend to people who needed oxygen," Love said, noting that the heat was unbearable, especially since she was in a window seat. The heat index in Las Vegas that day reached a sweltering 114 degrees.

"Being pressed against that window, with a full flight, recirculated air, and no water? Oh no. It was completely traumatizing," Love continued. "Completely ridiculous."

