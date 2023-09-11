Bristol Palin Says Weight Gain After Ninth Breast Reconstruction Surgery 'Took a Toll On My Confidence'

The former 'Teen Mom OG' star gave some updates on her health and explained why she’s been relatively quiet on social media this year

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on September 11, 2023 12:29PM EDT
bristol palin
Bristol Palin. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Bristol Palin is back on social media giving her followers a long-awaited update on her health.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old posted a Q&A on her Instagram Story where she answered a fan question about how she’s been quiet on social media lately. The mom of three admitted that some aspects of her health have pushed her to step away for a bit.

“I’ve been pretty MIA for a year — I stopped taking my adderall Rx and had those two surgeries within the last year — I gained some weight and it definitely took a toll on my confidence,” she wrote. “I honestly didn’t feel like posting anything. *I also just enjoy my privacy much more the older I get.*”

Another fan asked Palin why she decided to stop taking adderall, which she was prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“I was always embarrassed being on them and when I read there was a huge shortage of adderall, it made me realize how many people were like sheep taking them,” she explained. “Tbh, it felt like they were a crutch and I don’t want crutches in my life so I stopped. They also make you super impatient and I don’t want to be an impatient mom.”

PHOTO:

Bristol Palin/Instagram
PHOTO:

Bristol Palin/Instagram

Additionally, Palin detailed her long history of cosmetic procedures after undergoing her ninth breast reconstruction surgery at the beginning of the year.

“I got a breast reduction when I was 19. The doctor in Alaska cut me clear across and it caused a ton of muscle damage, tissue damage, a ton of scar tissue,” she said. “I think I've counted nine surgeries since then. I’ve had implants taken in, taken out, just a ton of stuff.”

“In November I went in for a surgery that was probably not necessary,” Palin continued. “[My breasts] were just a little lopsided and I wanted to get smaller implants so I went in for that and it ended up being a huge surgery and she had to go back in January and do a complete revision. But a lot of cosmetic, breast type surgeries because of that botched breast reduction when I was 19.”

Back in January, Palin shared images on social media immediately after her surgery, detailing how the entire journey has been a struggle physically and mentally.

"Praying this is the last surgery needed — I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a setback/pause on life and that's why I've been fairly MIA," the former Teen Mom OG star said at the time. 

"Trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for," Palin continued. "I'm healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be worse."

