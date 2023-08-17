'Bringing Up Bates' Star Josie Bates Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Kelton: 'Party of Five'

Josie Bates is expanding her family!

On Tuesday, the Bringing Up Bates star, 24, announced that she is pregnant, expecting her third baby with husband Kelton Balka. In a Reel shared on her Instagram, the reality TV star announced the joyful news with her family by holding up a series of sonogram images. "Balka, Party of Five!! 🫶," she captioned the post.

Later that same day, Josie shared another series of photos posing with her husband, her two daughters Hazel, 2, and Willow, 4, and her sonogram images.

"Baby Balka coming early March 🫶🍼🥹🤍," she wrote.

In 2021, Josie and her husband welcomed their daughter Hazel Sloane, sharing the exciting news on their Instagrams. "After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating Hazel's arrival, we are so thrilled to finally meet her!" the proud mom wrote alongside photos of the couple with the newborn.

"The delivery went so smoothly thanks to Dr Brabson's incredible birthing team, our midwife Laura, and the kind nurses at Tenova North Birthing Center. We are so thankful and relieved to have our precious baby girl healthy and here in our arms."

"God has answered so many of our prayers throughout this journey, and it was such a tender and emotional experience to finally hold her," Bates continued. "We are enjoying every second of cuddling and bonding with her, but we also cannot wait to introduce Hazel to her big sister Willow!"

"It has been a huge blessing to have family and friends here supporting us and checking on us, sending meals, flowers, and so many prayers! We have felt so much love and our hearts are so full!"

Almost two years earlier, the couple welcomed their daughter Willow Kristy. “Our hearts are so full after welcoming Willow Kristy early this morning,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “We are so thankful to God for our little blessing and can’t wait to start our journey as a family of three.”

The reality TV stars tied the knot in October 2018 during an outdoor ceremony overlooking the Tennessee mountains, with the bride wearing a A-line, long-sleeve white gown. In February 2019, they announced the news that they were expecting their first baby together.

