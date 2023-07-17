Brigitte Nielsen Poses with Daughter Frida in Rare Photo Celebrating Her 60th Birthday

Brigitte Nielsen Poses with Daughter Frida, 5, in Rare Photo Celebrating Her 60th Birthday

Brigitte Neilsen is 60 and fabulous, posing joyfully with the youngest of her five kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 12:44PM EDT
Photo:

realbrigittenielsen/Instagram

Brigitte Nielsen rang in 60 with her favorite people.

The actress mom celebrated her 60th birthday by giving a rare glimpse at her family life with husband Mattia Dessi, 44, and their daughter, 5-year-old Frida.

Mom and daughter pose in matching blue and white dresses, each holding a bag featuring Disney princesses that reads, "Courage Rocks."

Nielsen looks down at her daughter, smiling and touching her cheek as Frida poses for the camera with pink sunglasses perched on her head, holding a paper fan in her other hand.

Nielsen and Dessi, who wed in 2006, welcomed Frida on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. They told PEOPLE at the time, "We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives. It's been a long road, and so worth it. We've never been more in love."

Nielsen had announced her pregnancy on social media in May of that year, showing her baby bump in a curve-hugging gray dress. And after Frida's birth, she opened up to PEOPLE about the reality of motherhood being a little more difficult due to her advanced maternal age.

"It is such a long road," explained the star, who spent more than 10 years undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. "What I want women to know is that everything is possible, but you have to be realistic."

Nielsen said soon after meeting Dessi she started planning for their future together by freezing her eggs at age 40. "If you don't want to use [donor] eggs, you have to preserve your own eggs at a reasonable age for there to be a possibility," she said. "I wouldn't even bother trying after age 42."

Talking about the "big journey," the star added, "Another thing is it is expensive. It doesn't come easy or cheap if you do it my way. I want people to know that."

Frida is Nielsen's youngest of five children and her only daughter. She is also mom to adult sons Raoul Meyer Jr., 27, Douglas Meyer, 30, Killian Gastineau, 33, and Julian Winding, 39.

