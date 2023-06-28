New Book Gives Fans a Look at Never-Before-Seen Photos of Brigitte Bardot

In the new ACC Art Books edition Being Bardot, photographers Douglas Kirkland and Terry O'Neill share never-before-seen photos of the French screen siren Brigitte Bardot straight from their archives.

More than 150 images in color and black-and-white dot the pages, telling stories of the actress at the height of her fame in the 1960s and '70s.

Here, take a sneak peek at some of the vintage photos.