Entertainment Books New Book Gives Fans a Look at Never-Before-Seen Photos of Brigitte Bardot 'Being Bardot' offers up 150 vintage images of the French screen siren By People Staff Published on June 28, 2023 05:25PM EDT Being Bardot book cover. Photo: courtesy amazon In the new ACC Art Books edition Being Bardot, photographers Douglas Kirkland and Terry O'Neill share never-before-seen photos of the French screen siren Brigitte Bardot straight from their archives. More than 150 images in color and black-and-white dot the pages, telling stories of the actress at the height of her fame in the 1960s and '70s. Here, take a sneak peek at some of the vintage photos. 01 of 06 Photos on Photos Brigitte Bardot. Terry OâNeill/Iconic Images Sean Connery snaps his own shot of Bardot upon meeting for the first time in Deauville, France, in 1968, before filming Edward Dmytryk's Shalako. 02 of 06 Dog Days Brigitte Bardot. Terry OâNeill/Iconic Images Bardot snuggles up to a pup on the set of Christian-Jaque's The Legend of Frenchie King (Les Petroleuses) in Spain in 1971. 03 of 06 Pattern Maker Brigitte Bardot. Terry OâNeill/Iconic Images Bardot exudes her signature style in an undated photo. 04 of 06 Golden Hour Brigitte Bardot. Douglas Kirkland/Iconic Images A young Bardot captures the sunlight in this glamour shot. 05 of 06 Film Forum Brigitte Bardot. Terry OâNeill/Iconic Images Connery and Bardot share a moment in Deauville in 1968. 06 of 06 Play Your Cards Brigitte Bardot. Douglas Kirkland/Iconic Images Did she win?! See these images and more in the new book, Being Bardot, available on Amazon now.