These Popular Outdoor String Lights Have 'Transformed' Patios and Backyards, and They're on Sale

It’s almost the season of pool parties, backyard barbeques, and s’more-making sessions. If you’re looking for ways to turn your outdoor space into the designated hangout spot of the summer, try brightening things up with new lights.

The Brightech Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights promise to give off tons of ambiance. They’ve racked up more than 16,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, plus a bestseller status to boot. And if you add them to your cart right now, you can snag them on sale for 25 percent off.

The string lights are available in two sizes: 27 feet, which has 12 LED lights with shatter-proof plastic shells, and 48 feet, which comes with 15 lights. Each string is equipped with a detachable solar panel that comes with a handy clip and garden stake, so you can position it in the perfect location to recharge. (The panel can also charge in indirect sunlight.) On a full charge, the bulbs can shine for five to six hours, giving you plenty of time to bask in their glow throughout the evening.

Amazon

Buy It! Brightech Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights, $35.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Plus, you don’t have to plug the energy-efficient lights into an outlet, so you’ll have free reign to hang them wherever you’d like. The power switch is located on the solar panel, and the lights can conveniently illuminate on their own when the panel is left in the “on” position. What’s more, the string lights are also weather-resistant; they can withstand high winds, extreme heat, and bitter cold.

It’s easy to see why so many Amazon shoppers have raved about the Brightech string lights.

One reviewer who found them “easy to set up and hang” shared: “I just draped them on my fence and they transformed our backyard.” Another user called them “cozy and functional,” and a third person wrote: “Solar lights I've purchased in the past have been really dull, and these are the perfect amount of light.”

Set the stage for your summer escapades with the Brightech Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights while they’re on sale at Amazon.

