Brie Larson's Science-Loving Apple TV+ Show 'Lessons In Chemistry' to Debut This Fall

Brie Larson will star as Elizabeth Zott, the unlikely star of a 1950s cooking show with a special taste for chemistry, in an upcoming series based on the bestselling book of the same name

Published on May 31, 2023 10:00 AM
Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry, coming soon to Apple TV+.
Photo:

Apple TV+

The bestselling novel Lessons In Chemistry is becoming a TV series, and Apple TV+ is wasting no time getting it to the screen. 

The Brie Larson-led drama's first two episodes will hit the streamer on Oct. 13, Apple TV+ announced Wednesday. Larson, who is best known for her roles in Captain Marvel and Room, also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Lessons in Chemistry will follow the plot from Bonnie Garmus's 2022 New York Times Bestselling novel. Set in the early 1950s, though the book takes place in the 1960s, Larson, 33, will play science-loving single mom Elizabeth Zott, who loses her laboratory job as a chemist. 

Elizabeth is used to being the only woman in the room. But in a surprising turn of events, she finds herself the star of a new, televised cooking show called Supper at Six.

Once she realizes her audience — traditional housewives, and sometimes, even men — love what she’s teaching, she twists her cooking lessons to include a little more than just food. 

Combining a traditional woman's job with science, Elizabeth becomes a household name who encourages new values in homes across America. With that in mind, not everyone is a fan of Elizabeth's goal of helping her female viewers to take back their individual power. 

Lessons in Chemistry â First Look Apple TV brie larson
apple tv +

There's love in the series, too — though at its core is Elizabeth's refusal to settle for less than what she wants, no matter the external influences that define what she deserves. 

Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick, Outer Range), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder, The Birth of a Nation), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant, The Offer) and Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory, The Dropout) will appear in the series alongside Larson.

Lessons In Chemistry will air its first two episodes on Apple TV+ Oct. 13. Additional episodes will drop Fridays through Nov. 24.













