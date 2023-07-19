Brie Larson Says Her Cat Allergy Posed an Issue on 'The Marvels' Set: 'A Lot of the CGI Budget'

Despite the actress's allergy, "The Marvels" executive producer Mary Livanos said it "was like Christmas when we had our bigger kitten scenes"

Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
Published on July 19, 2023 02:20PM EDT
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios' THE MARVELS.
Brie Larson in The Marvels (2023). Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

A fair amount of CGI went into making The Marvels, but a good chunk of it was for a reason fans might not expect.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brie Larson, aka Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, touched on the challenges that the cats on set brought when it came to her health.

"I'm still allergic," Larson, 33, told the outlet. "I hope that changes. But until it does, a lot of the CGI budget goes towards me and the cat."

Her costar Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau, joked, "And your runny nose."

(L-R): Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan and Goose the Flerken in Marvel Studios' THE MARVELS.
Iman Vellani in The Marvels (2023). Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Fans who have seen the movie's teaser trailer know that, aside from the cat-presenting flerken Goose, The Marvels features a slew of adorable kittens running down a flight of stairs.

"The crew was delighted whenever the kittens were around," executive producer Mary Livanos told EW. "It was like Christmas when we had our bigger kitten scenes. Everyone had their own favorite."

An official synopsis for The Marvels reveals that in the film, Carol "has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence."

"But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe," the synopsis adds. "When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Parris, 35)."

"Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels," the synopsis concludes.

Aside from Larson, Parris and Vellani, 20, the movie also stars Samuel L. Jackson as his longtime character Nick Fury, plus MCU newcomer Zawe Ashton as villainous Kree leader Dar-Benn.

Ashton, 38, told EW that her casting "led to some incredible conversations" with fiancé Tom Hiddleston "about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade."

Hiddleston, 42, has portrayed another villain — Loki, the trickster god and brother of Chris Hemsworth's Thor — across several films in the MCU, beginning with 2011's Thor. He also leads the Disney+ series Loki.

"One of the main takeaways from our conversations was, 'What you put into Marvel, you get back,' " Ashton shared. " 'If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you'll have an amazing experience on those sets.' "

"He really empowered me in that way," she added.

The Marvels is in theaters Nov. 10.

