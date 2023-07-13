Brie Bella Says Raising a Toddler is Tougher Than Wrestling: ‘There's No 1, 2, 3, Tap’ (Exclusive)

Brie also revealed that her son is "the wrestler" and "gets so worked up" when she turns on AEW.

By Alex Cramer
and
Kimberlee Speakman
Updated on July 13, 2023 09:40AM EDT
Brie Bella attends Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast
Photo:

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Brie Bella is getting candid about motherhood.

The TV personality and former wrestler, 39, exclusively reveals PEOPLE at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday that "raising a toddler" is a much tougher task than any wrestling championship she’s been a part of. 

“You don't get a break,” she tells PEOPLE of her son Buddy Dessert, whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan. "You know, when you're a champion, you at least get to a point where it's 1, 2, 3, and it's done. There's no 1, 2, 3, tap, tap. That's it. No tapping with the toddler.”

The star — who arrived on the carpet with sister Nikki Bella — also notes that Buddy is keen to enter the ring. "My son's the wrestler. Oh my God,” she says.

Brie Bella attends Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

“So Buddy, he's watched a couple AEW shows, but he gets so worked up, I have to turn it off,” the Twin Love co-host adds. “I'm like, okay, I don't know. He knows how to do the moves too good.”

Meanwhile, Nikki, who agreed that parenting a toddler is more challenging than stepping into the ring for a championship wrestling match, says her son Matteo Artemovich takes more after his father, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. "[Brie's] son's the wrestler, mine is the dancer. He's for sure going to be like his father," she tells PEOPLE.

But the two sisters say they are enjoying “mom-ing” together.

“We do it together. We pour wine and we just enjoy the chaos,” Nikki says, to which Brie adds, “We do enjoy it.”

Nikki Bella Instagram; Brie Bella; Nikki Bella
Brie and Nikki Bella share a photo of their sons playing together on social media. Nikki Bella Instagram; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“We’re the champion tag team of moms,” Nikki adds. “Beyond. And we're very hands-on. We love mom-ing, doing the mom-ing.”

Although little Buddy may be keen to follow in his mom's wrestling footsteps, earlier this year Brie revealed that her son has another favorite pastime — growing strawberries.

In May, the former WWE wrestler posted a few adorable pictures on her Instagram Story of her kids — she also shares Birdie Joe, 6, with Bryan, 41 — playing in her garden. In the first, her son Buddy stands in the garden with his hands behind his back.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Buddy is growing strawberries!!!" the mom of two wrote across the snap.

In the second, Brie's daughter Birdie places a new home for her fairy friends. "I love her humming as she puts her fairy house in her garden!!" Bella captioned the shot. The TV personality and Bryan have been married since 2014.

