Bridget Moynahan Says She 'Doesn't Put Pressure' on Her and Tom Brady's Son to Go Into Their Professions

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady's son is still figuring out his future.

While appearing on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the Blue Bloods actress, 52, talked with co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about what her son Jack, 15, wants to do when he grows up.

"What about your son Jack? Does he dream of being a dentist?" Ripa said with a laugh.

"I don't think he's expressed any dental dreams, and I really think that he's kind of like that normal kid who doesn't really know what he wants to do yet and I think that's okay," Moynahan explained. "I certainly don't want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does."

"Does he play football? Does he throw the ball around?" Ripa asked.

"No, he's more of a basketball player. He loves basketball. Yeah, basketball and lacrosse," said Moynahan.

Last week, Brady shared a sweet, messy-haired selfie with son Jack. The two sported similar smiles as they stood side-by-side.

"Growing up too fast Jackie, but ... still looking for the first 🏀 win against me 🤣🤣🤣," Brady jokingly captioned the shot.

Instagram/tombrady

In a Brady Brand promo video shared at the end of last month, the seven-time Super Bowl champion reflected on becoming a dad for the first time when he and Moynahan welcomed their son.

"When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever," Brady said. "Nothing is more important to me than being a father."

"As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud," the quarterback continued, referencing his two younger children, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen.

"It has carried through my entire life because of the role model I had at home," he concluded. "And I try to be that for the beautiful little angels that I have in my home right now."