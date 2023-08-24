Bridget Everett’s 'Burkin' Bag Is Truly a Sight to Behold — See Her Model the Art Piece

There's a Birkin bag, and then there's a Burkin bag.

Somebody Somewhere star Bridget Everett's bag is a little bit of both.

The actress and comedian, 51, posted a new set of snaps on Instagram while rocking her “new signature accessory” from Seth Fountain. The leather bag, which is listed for $300 on the Seth Fountain website, contains the phrase "Burkin" in the style of the Burger King logo.

Made to look like an Hermès Birkin bag — named after Jane Birkin — this bag instead is an art piece stamped with a Burger King-esque logo and the artist's signature on the bottom. It even comes in an Hermès-like shopping bag remade to say Hermeth (for Seth Fountain).

Holding onto the white bag, Everett modeled for the camera. In the photo, the Fun Mom Dinner star can be seen rocking a long green skirt with a pink graphic T-shirt. Finishing her look, Everett’s accessories consisted of a pair of glasses, three dainty layered necklaces, and her Burkin bag.

“Brought my new signature accessory to @biglarreon678’s warm and wonderful show,” Everett wrote in the caption. “I guess the question is, ‘who wore it best?’ I not only model, but I also model.”

“Larry is an incredible visual artist and designer but also one of my favorite songwriters,” she added. “Where I’m from, we call that ‘too much talent!’ Thanks for asking me to sing with you and @jimandralismusic. Family, right?”

Showcasing her friends posing with her new purchase, Everett’s Instagram post also included her Somebody Somewhere co-star Jeff Hiller.

Many of Everett’s followers sent their approval of her modeling skills. “It’s so good! Now I wish I had that bag,” one user wrote, and another commented, “The must-have of the year!!!”

“This is like that new Vogue cover with all the supermodels,“ Hiller added. “All that AND a brilliant show from the one and only @biglarreon678 with a side of @jimandralismusic and YOU? Too much honey!”

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller. bridgeteverett/Instagram

Everett, who plays the role of Sam in the comedy-drama, opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about Amy Schumer pushing her out of her comfort zone. This came after the pair met in Montreal at the Just for Laughs Comedy in 2009.

“She was familiar with my work and she's like, 'Get out of your room. Let's go have some Chardonnay, let's go down to the bar, because everybody's there,' Everett said. "We went down and we started talking to people. I'm like, 'Well, this isn't so bad.'"

