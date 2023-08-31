Regé-Jean Page and Girlfriend Emily Brown Take Water Taxi in Italy for Venice Film Festival in Rare Appearance

The "Bridgerton" star and Brown were spotted together on a romantic water taxi ride

By Staff Author
Published on August 31, 2023 02:22PM EDT
Rege-Jean Page best known for his role in the first season of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton is spotted with his girlfriend Emily Brown as they arrive at Marco Polo Airport in Venice for the 80th Venice International Film Festival.
Rege-Jean Page and his girlfriend Emily Brown in Venice. Photo:

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Regé-Jean Page and his girlfriend, Emily Brown, are living la doce vita! 

The Bridgerton star and Brown were spotted making a rare appearance as they took a romantic ride in a water taxi after arriving together at Marco Polo Airport in Venice during the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

In the photo, Page has his arm around Brown. The two looked casual, both sporting chic sunglasses and smiling at each other.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor and Brown first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing in Feb. 2021, but the couple has kept a low profile since. He has refrained from talking about his love life in interviews and Brown only occasionally accompanies him to events.

Rege-Jean Page and Emily Brown attend Netflix's annual BAFTA Awards afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse on February 19, 2023
Rege-Jean Page and Emily Brown in Feb. 2023.

Dave Benett/Getty

They were first seen hand-in-hand at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2021, where Page was honored with standout performance for his role on Bridgerton.

In general, Page though, has said he's a romantic.

"I'm a huge fan of romance as a concept. Romance is a wonderful thing and we need more of it in the world," he previously told Entertainment Weekly while discussing Bridgerton. "Most things at their core are love stories anyway, whether they realize it or not. It's hilarious, the more seriously a show tries to take itself and detach itself from that, the more that the love story generally tends to come forward."

Page was last seen in the March 2023 release, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the movie inspired by the classic role-playing game. 

Related Articles
Rust: Director Luc Besson standing on the red carpet during the opening of the French themed area in Europa Park.
Director Luc Besson Thanks Wife While Promoting Movie at Venice After Being Cleared of Rape Charges
Lindsey Vonn Time 100 Gala 04 26 23 Billie Jean King WTA gala 08 25 23
Lindsey Vonn Praises ‘Icon’ Billie Jean King as ‘an Inspiration’ and the 'Pillar of Equality'
Selena Gomez SiriusXM 08 30 23
Selena Gomez Visits SiriusXM in L.A., Plus Patrick Dempsey in Italy, Rita Ora and More
Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center
Travis Scott Announces 2023 North American 'Utopia' - Circus Maximus Tour
Jean Dolores Schmidt, also known as Sister Jean, throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Sister Jean Throws Out First Pitch to Mark 104th Birthday, Jokes She's 'Having Tommy John' Surgery
Food Inc documentary
'Food, Inc.' Gets a Sequel 15 Years After the Acclaimed Documentary — See a First Look
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul strike 08 29 23
Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Hit the Picket Line in L.A., Plus Steph and Ayesha Curry, Queen Latifah and More
Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Janelle Brown at Logan Brown's Wedding
Sister Wives' Janelle and Christine Say Their Children Wouldn't Thrive in Polygamous Marriages (Exclusive)
'Bachelorette' Suitor Josh Seiter
'Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter Says He's 'Alive' After Death Announcement, Claims Post Was a Hack
Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet for 'Under the Skin' during the 70th Venice International Film Festival
Scarlett Johansson Was 'Almost in Tears' When 'Under the Skin' Was Booed in Venice, Says Festival Director
Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Killer
Michael Fassbender Is an Assassin on a Mission in Netflix's 'The Killer' Trailer
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor
Billie Jean King Michelle Obama US Open Tennis 08 28 23
Michelle Obama Honors Billie Jean King During Surprise Speech at US Open: 'Speak Out and Fight'
Barack Obama Michelle Obama Tennis US Open 08 28 23
Barack and Michelle Obama Watch the US Open in N.Y.C., Plus Rita Ora, Este Haim, Pete Davidson and More
Christine Brown, Kody Brown
Why Christine Brown 'Just Knew' Kody Wasn't Her Soul Mate — and How His Shocking Words Still 'Take My Breath Away'
Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
The 2023 Streamys Were Sunday Night: Here Are the Red Carpet Photos You Don't Want to Miss