Regé-Jean Page and Girlfriend Emily Brown Take Water Taxi in Italy for Venice Film Festival in Rare Appearance

Regé-Jean Page and his girlfriend, Emily Brown, are living la doce vita!

The Bridgerton star and Brown were spotted making a rare appearance as they took a romantic ride in a water taxi after arriving together at Marco Polo Airport in Venice during the 80th Venice International Film Festival.



In the photo, Page has his arm around Brown. The two looked casual, both sporting chic sunglasses and smiling at each other.

The actor and Brown first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing in Feb. 2021, but the couple has kept a low profile since. He has refrained from talking about his love life in interviews and Brown only occasionally accompanies him to events.

Rege-Jean Page and Emily Brown in Feb. 2023. Dave Benett/Getty

They were first seen hand-in-hand at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2021, where Page was honored with standout performance for his role on Bridgerton.

In general, Page though, has said he's a romantic.

"I'm a huge fan of romance as a concept. Romance is a wonderful thing and we need more of it in the world," he previously told Entertainment Weekly while discussing Bridgerton. "Most things at their core are love stories anyway, whether they realize it or not. It's hilarious, the more seriously a show tries to take itself and detach itself from that, the more that the love story generally tends to come forward."

Page was last seen in the March 2023 release, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the movie inspired by the classic role-playing game.