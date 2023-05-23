Simone Ashley has a new industry friend in George Clooney.

After appearing together in a Nespresso commercial alongside Julia Garner, the Bridgerton star shares her favorite things about filming with the “smart man” Clooney.

“I mean George is just so wonderful,” Ashley, 28, tells PEOPLE at Cannes Film Festival. “Everyone around him feels relaxed, comfortable, and he's good at making fun of himself.”

On set, Clooney, 62, brings a light and welcoming energy, Ashley adds. “He makes people laugh, smile.”

There were also opportunities for Ashley to pick Clooney’s brain about Hollywood — and on his impressive acting résumé. “He's just really very enthusiastic about supporting the next generation of actors, so Julia and myself,” she says. “So any questions we had he was always willing to answer, and shared some advice. So, a very cool guy, George.”

Ashley got her industry start in season 2 of Bridgerton. She played Kate Sharma — a “spinster” older sister who accidentally found love with one of the Ton’s most eligible bachelors Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

Though the love story for Anthony and Kate was resolved by the end of season 2, they’ll appear in the upcoming season of the series. The latest Bridgerton plot will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Bridgerton and its spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are now streaming in full on Netflix.







