Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Says She and Leading Man Were 'Peeing Ourselves with Laughter' in Kissing Scenes

The actress — who's on- and off-screen pals with Luke Newton (a.k.a. Colin Bridgerton) — says filming love scenes gave her pause because "it's like, 'It's my friend. I have to kiss my friend'"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 21, 2023 01:44PM EDT
Nicola Coughlan is dishing about what it’s like filming Bridgerton season 3 with costar Luke Newton. (Spoiler: It's a Regency riot!)

The Derry Girls actress, who plays Penelope Featherington, admitted that it was “terrifying” shooting some of the steamier scenes in the season with Newton, who plays her love interest Colin Bridgerton, because of their friendship.

"Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season 1, and it was funny to us. We were like, 'Imagine if we have to kiss and do this,'” Coughlan told Entertainment Tonight at last weekend's Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event in Brazil.

“And then season 3 comes on and we were like, 'Oh God,' and then it's like, it's my friend. I have to kiss my friend,” she recalled.

Bridgerton Season 3

Liam Daniel/Netflix 

Coughlan, 36, also teased that fans can expect a lot of their favorite “spicy” moments from the books to make it on screen — and one scene even led to a non-stop giggling moment for her and Newton, 30.

"You can't pretend to kiss someone, you have to really kiss them,” Coughlan explained. “It's a spicy one. It's a lot of the stuff from the books that the fans expect has made it into the show."

"Oh my God, there was one day where we had to sort of do like a very romantic, beautifully written romantic scene. And we were just like peeing ourselves with laughter, 'cause you just have to, like, look into each other's eyes and we were like, 'Oh God,'" she shared.

As for what fans can expect, the actress described the season as “romantic.”

"Because I keep saying — season 1 was about passion. Season 2 was about longing. Season 3 is romance,” she said. “It's so romantic.”

Bridgerton Season 3

 Laurence Cendrowicz/Netfli

The third season of Bridgerton is set to follow the love story of Colin and Penelope, who continues to lead a double life as Lady Whistledown amid her ongoing rift with Colin's sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie).

Showrunners Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen previously teased that season 3 could get a little "creative" when it comes to adapting the Julia Quinn book series that inspired the show.

"It was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season and it's no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings," Van Dusen told ET in March. "We will be on as long as Netflix will have us, but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them."

In May, Netflix revealed that season 3 would stray from the book order and instead focus on Penelope and Colin's love story, which isn't detailed until the fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

An official release date has not yet been announced for Bridgerton’s Season 3, but seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

