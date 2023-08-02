Bride Walks Through Ankle-Deep Water in Flooded Church Wedding After Philippines Hit by Typhoons

"When we saw the church flooded, we just resolved to push through with the ceremony, no matter what," bride Dianne Victoriano said

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

Published on August 2, 2023 08:31AM EDT
Not even Mother Nature could spoil one bride's wedding day after a pair of devastating typhoons hit the Philippines.

In a video shared on social media by the bride's cousin, Maria Jasmin Halili, bride Dianne Victoriano could be seen wading through ankle-high floodwaters inside the historic Barasoain Church in Malolos.

Dressed in a voluminous white wedding gown that featured a long train and a cascading veil, the bride — who carried a large bouquet of flowers — was bound and determined to achieve her walk down the aisle, though she did need a little assistance making it up the stairs to the altar.

The clip showed two men helping to lift Victoriano's water-leaden gown so that she could step up to the spot where she exchanged vows with her now-husband, Paulo Padilla. Wedding guests who assembled in the pews also stood in the deep floodwaters dressed in their wedding best — soggy shoes and all — to support the couple on their special day.

Despite the water, all eyes were on the bride as she made her way down the aisle.

"When we saw the church flooded, we just resolved to push through with the ceremony, no matter what," Victoriano said, according to the Independent.

"It didn't matter if the guests refused to come because of the situation," she added. "What's important is that we wanted to be married, that the two of us were there, and that our families were with us."

The Philippines has been pounded with torrential rains for the last seven days, brought by Super Typhoon Doksuri and later Typhoon Khanun. The government of Bulacan, where Barasoain Church is located, placed the province under a state of calamity due to the severe floods.

Doksuri had made its way through the archipelago nation by Thursday, but a tropical storm — Khanun — arrived Saturday and intensified into a typhoon by Sunday, causing more destructive flooding. The storm system was forecasted to have moved out by Tuesday.

