Watch Bride Try On Her Mother's Wedding Dress Thirty Years After Parents Exchanged Vows: 'I Had to Wear It!'

"I have been waiting to try on my mom’s wedding dress for as long as I can remember," bride Rachel Cohen tells People. "She was the most gorgeous bride in the world"

Published on August 22, 2023 10:51AM EDT
Rachel Cohen Wedding TikTok
Rachel Cohen trying on her mothers wedding dress . Photo:

Courtesy of Rachel Cohen

1994 is the new 2024 for bride Rachel Cohen!

In July, the fashion blogger posted a video to TikTok trying on the dress her mother wore at her wedding thirty years ago.

“My mom’s wedding dress has been packed up since ‘94. Today we finally opened it. I have been dreaming of this day since I was a little girl." Cohen wrote amidst a backdrop of her and her mother, Liz, opening up the gown. My mom was THE most beautiful bride."

Rachel Cohen Wedding TikTok
Liz Cohen and husband at wedding.

Courtesy of Rachel Cohen

After getting the gown out of the box, Cohen was thrilled with what she found. "A little bit of me always wanted to just get engaged already so I could finally try the dress," she jokes. "I am not a girly girl by any means and never thought I would wear the dress, but when I put it on and it fit perfectly, I knew I had to wear it somehow, somewhere."

In the emotional video, Cohen's mom can be seen fastening the back of the gown on her daughter.

“I was not expecting for this experience to be as emotional as it was. The fact that I am all grown up and getting married is just insane,” Cohen gushed. 

“When I had the dress on, I walked in to show my dad and he told me ‘You look amazing, but not as beautiful as your mom did on our wedding day,'" says Cohen. "I died a little inside and melted. I love their love and I know that by wearing this dress I will carry a little bit of my parent’s love, and of course my mom, with me at all times while wearing it.”

As for her plans to wear the dress on her wedding day, Cohen says the design is a work in progress, “I am wearing the dress, but repurposing it. I haven’t decided exactly what I will do as I have to see what is possible. I will either wear it to my welcome party or for the reception. I absolutely love my mom’s gown, but I wouldn’t describe it as me so I am going to make it more me.”

Rachel Cohen Wedding TikTok
Liz Cohen and her grandmother.

Courtesy of Rachel Cohen

Cohen went on to reflect how wearing her mother’s wedding dress pays homage to her late grandmother. 

“My Grammy planned my parent’s entire wedding and obviously helped with the dress. She is no longer here with us, but I always hoped that she would be here for my wedding. This small decision doesn’t make up for it, but it sure adds something special.” 

The video concluded with a close up of Cohen trying on the dress and smiling enthusiastically in the mirror. 

Rachel Cohen Wedding TikTok
Rachel Cohen in her mother's wedding dress.

Courtesy of Rachel Cohen

“It wasn’t until I got home and edited the video did I get extremely emotional. I was hysterical after watching it fully edited with the music- it's just all so crazy. Life is crazy!” 

