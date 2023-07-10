Bride Surprises Her Parents with Emotional First Dance at Her Wedding 25 Years After They Eloped

A bride is going viral after giving her parents a sweet first dance more than two decades after they secretly got married

Published on July 10, 2023 03:49PM EDT
Parent's first dance at daughter's wedding.
Chris and Jacque Ford.

Raven Berlin Photography

One bride decided to gift her parents something extra special on her wedding day: a first dance.

In a viral TikTok, newlywed Zoe surprised her mom and dad during her July 1 nuptials by giving them the chance to finally have their moment on the dance floor.

“As some of you may or may not know, my parents ran away when they were eighteen and got married in secret, and they never got their own first dance,” the bride said in the video. “So, we would like to give that to you guys as a thank you for always being there for us and supporting us.”

Parent's first dance at daughter's wedding.
Chris and Jacque Ford.

Raven Berlin Photography

As members of the crowd gasped and shed tears, Zoe’s parents Chris and Jacque Ford danced to “Your Song” by Ellie Goulding. Having now amassed over 3 million views, the celebratory moment delighted TikTok viewers who left comments congratulating Jacque on her beautiful family. 

In an interview with KTLA, Jacque explained that she and her husband eloped when they were 18 back in 1998 after Chris joined the Airforce.

“We just wanted to be together,” said Jacque, who works as an event florist specializing in weddings.

In a follow up video posted on TikTok, Jacque gave more details behind the couple's decades-long romance.

Parent's first dance at daughter's wedding.
Chris and Jacque Ford.

Raven Berlin Photography

"We've been married for 25 years," she said. "We got together when we were 15 and married right after high school. He joined the airforce and became a firefighter."

This isn’t the first wedding to go viral in recent weeks. Just days ago, a mother shocked her bride daughter with a fully choreographed ABBA song. Decked out in gold and white, the mother and her backup dancers surprised the newlyweds with their rendition of “Super Trouper.” 

“The dance was a complete surprise! I had no idea! My mom and I have always loved Mamma Mia, and ABBA,” bride Mercedes Cloward told PEOPLE. “I would never have thought mom would do something like this as she is typically not one for the spotlight.” 

Parent's first dance at daughter's wedding.
Zoe, Chris and Jacque's Daughter.

Raven Berlin Photography

Meanwhile, another couple made headlines for introducing a furry element to their wedding with a llama groomsman. According to Llama Adventures at Buffalo Creek Llamas, the mother of the bride reached out to make her daughter’s animal dreams come true. 

Dressed up in suit and tie, the llama made an excellent addition to the team of groomsmen.

