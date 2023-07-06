One bride's wedding day was made even more memorable after her mom surprised her with a special musical performance!

Newlyweds Sadie Cloward and her husband David Alvarez had just tied the knot at their dream wedding at the Homestead in Oak Glen, California when Cloward's mother, Heather Hagen suddenly took the stage during her wedding after party.

In a video captured of the event, Cloward who got married on June 9, can be seen excitedly hopping up and down as the song “Super Trooper” from the movie Mamma Mia! comes over the speakers.

Bride Mercedes Cloward and her husband watch Cloward's mother Heather Hagen perform at her wedding in Oak Glen, California. Darian Shantay

Like a scene right out of the movie, Hagen, appeared, walking across the dance floor dressed in a white and gold ensemble with her hair in an elegant updo. Two backup dancers, Laura Cloward and Julie Kennedy, decked out in gold shimmery jumpsuits with white vests followed her to the front of the crowd.

The moment mimics the same scene from the hit 2008 film, where the Amanda Seyfried's character Sophie's mother Donna, played by Meryl Streep, surprises her daughter with a performance with her best friends Tanya and Rosie (played by Christine Baranski and Julie Walters) during her Bachelorette party.

Just like Donna, Cloward’s mother jumped into the choreography with enthusiasm as she danced in similar flare pants from the film. She danced and lip synced the words to the song and incorporated the same moves from the film including pointing up and to the side, and jiggling her hands in the spirit fingers motion.

Bride Mercedes Cloward with her mother Heather Hagen at her wedding in Oak Glen, California. Darian Shantay

“The dance was a complete surprise! I had no idea! My mom and I have always loved Mamma Mia, and ABBA,” Cloward tells PEOPLE. “I would never have thought mom would do something like this as she is typically not one for the spotlight.”

“It was so special to see her up there dancing and it meant so much,” she added.

After the performance, Cloward said she went up to give her mom a hug and told her just how “amazing” she was on stage. She also found out just how much work went into the show. Her mother had gotten her best friend and Cloward’s sister-in-law to come over to her house a couple weeks before the wedding to rehearse the dance.

The trio also rented out the costumes from a local costume shop in Orange County just for the event. Cloward said her mom had also contacted the DJ before the wedding to set up the surprise.

Bride Mercedes at her wedding in Oak Glen, California. Darian Shantay

That wasn’t the only ABBA inspired part of her wedding, though as Cloward adds that she walked down the aisle to a piano rendition of “Dancing Queen,” a song she loved as a baby.

Her brothers also did an outfit change during the party and showed up on the dance floor as Harry and Lloyd from Dumb and Dumber!

“It was such a special night and my family is so amazing,” Cloward said. “It was perfect and I’ll remember this special memory forever!”

