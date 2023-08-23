Bride's Mom Suffers Hilarious Wedding Gift Fail by Forgetting to Delete Placeholder Photo Album Captions

A thoughtful wedding gift went awry for one TikTok user's mother — and she's sharing the hilarious story so others can avoid a similar mishap.

TikTok user @niki_nibs revealed in a video posted earlier this month that her mother gifted her an album of wedding photos from her April nuptials but forgot to delete or change the placeholder captions already included in the Shutterfly format.

“Our mother is single handedly the most hilarious person we know, and its usually completely on accident. Favorite wedding gift EVER!!! @shutterfly,” the newlywed, whose name is Niki Noblett Hunt, captioned the video. She also wrote over the top of the clip, “Moral of the story: The place holder captions on Shutterfy [sic] do not delete themselves.”

In the video, the bride sits with her mother and sister in a diner and starts flicking through the album.

“Okay, so I just got married in April and my mom made my husband and I a book with our wedding photos in it. So let's look at it real quick,” she says.

On the first page everything seems normal, with a picture of the bride and groom with the groom’s parents. But as she turns the page, Hunt reveals photos of the groom with his family members and friends alongside the words: “Summer, Fall, Winter, Spring.”

This is followed by a large photo of the groom with one of his best friends with the caption, ”In Good Hands: She managed to hold on to that bubble for over a minute before it burst.”

Next is a snapshot of the groom smiling, filling an entire page. “Oh my God, so sweet,” says the bride. But it was the words printed over her husband in gray font that made her burst into laughter.

Niki Noblett Hunt's wedding album. tiktok

“The joy of life,” she reads, giggling as her mom and sister also laugh in the background.

Another photo of the TikTok user in her white gown and veil on the grounds of her wedding venue is captioned, “A Day At The Park: We had a picnic, then walked around the park collecting pretty leaves.”

Niki Noblett Hunt's wedding album. tiktok

This is followed by a picture of Hunt and a member of the bridal party. “A Day At The Beach: The girls had so much fun with their cousins. They built sand castles, swam and splashed water on each other (and on us!),” the text on the page reads.

Niki Noblett Hunt's wedding album. tiktok

Then is the bride’s “favorite” photo caption fail. “Ok this is us with my grandparents,” she explains of the image. “All bundled up!” she adds with a laugh in reference to the caption.

Niki Noblett Hunt's wedding album. tiktok

Other captions for the nuptials include, “No campout is complete without snacks,” and references to people called Kayla and Lucy. “We don’t even know Kayla or Lucy,” laughs Hunt.

The video ended with Hunt showing off the front of the photo album and giggling in her car.

