Bride's Mom Suffers Hilarious Wedding Gift Fail by Forgetting to Delete Placeholder Photo Album Captions

“Moral of the story: The placeholder captions on Shutterfly do not delete themselves," the bride wrote on TikTok

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 04:42PM EDT
Bride's Mom Suffers Hilarious Wedding Gift Fail After Forgetting to Delete Captions on Photo Album
Niki Noblett Hunt shows off her wedding album. Photo:

tiktok

A thoughtful wedding gift went awry for one TikTok user's mother — and she's sharing the hilarious story so others can avoid a similar mishap.

TikTok user @niki_nibs revealed in a video posted earlier this month that her mother gifted her an album of wedding photos from her April nuptials but forgot to delete or change the placeholder captions already included in the Shutterfly format.

“Our mother is single handedly the most hilarious person we know, and its usually completely on accident. Favorite wedding gift EVER!!! @shutterfly,” the newlywed, whose name is Niki Noblett Hunt, captioned the video. She also wrote over the top of the clip, “Moral of the story: The place holder captions on Shutterfy [sic] do not delete themselves.” 

In the video, the bride sits with her mother and sister in a diner and starts flicking through the album.

“Okay, so I just got married in April and my mom made my husband and I a book with our wedding photos in it. So let's look at it real quick,” she says.

On the first page everything seems normal, with a picture of the bride and groom with the groom’s parents. But as she turns the page, Hunt reveals photos of the groom with his family members and friends alongside the words: “Summer, Fall, Winter, Spring.” 

This is followed by a large photo of the groom with one of his best friends with the caption, ”In Good Hands: She managed to hold on to that bubble for over a minute before it burst.” 

Next is a snapshot of the groom smiling, filling an entire page. “Oh my God, so sweet,” says the bride. But it was the words printed over her husband in gray font that made her burst into laughter.

Bride's Mom Suffers Hilarious Wedding Gift Fail After Forgetting to Delete Captions on Photo Album
Niki Noblett Hunt's wedding album.

tiktok

“The joy of life,” she reads, giggling as her mom and sister also laugh in the background. 

Another photo of the TikTok user in her white gown and veil on the grounds of her wedding venue is captioned, “A Day At The Park: We had a picnic, then walked around the park collecting pretty leaves.” 

Bride's Mom Suffers Hilarious Wedding Gift Fail After Forgetting to Delete Captions on Photo Album
Niki Noblett Hunt's wedding album.

tiktok

This is followed by a picture of Hunt and a member of the bridal party. “A Day At The Beach: The girls had so much fun with their cousins. They built sand castles, swam and splashed water on each other (and on us!),” the text on the page reads.

Bride's Mom Suffers Hilarious Wedding Gift Fail After Forgetting to Delete Captions on Photo Album
Niki Noblett Hunt's wedding album.

tiktok

Then is the bride’s “favorite” photo caption fail. “Ok this is us with my grandparents,” she explains of the image. “All bundled up!” she adds with a laugh in reference to the caption. 

Bride's Mom Suffers Hilarious Wedding Gift Fail After Forgetting to Delete Captions on Photo Album
Niki Noblett Hunt's wedding album.

tiktok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other captions for the nuptials include, “No campout is complete without snacks,” and references to people called Kayla and Lucy. “We don’t even know Kayla or Lucy,” laughs Hunt.

The video ended with Hunt showing off the front of the photo album and giggling in her car.

Related Articles
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attends the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 14, 2023
Derek Hough Sings About Love and 'Forever' in Romantic Song Released Ahead of Wedding to Hayley Erbert
Tiffaney Jones Surprise Wedding
Bride Goes Viral After Her Fiancé Proposed and Surprised Her with a Wedding on the Same Day!
Khloé Kardashian tiktok BTS 08 21 23
Khloé Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Video Shoot: ‘Come to Set with Me’
Rachel Cohen Wedding TikTok
Watch Bride Try On Her Mother's Wedding Dress Thirty Years After Parents Exchanged Vows: 'I Had to Wear It!'
Vactidy Cordless Vacuum Tout
This $300 Cordless Vacuum That Can ‘Handle All Kinds of Messes’ Is 65% Off at Amazon Right Now
One-Off: Vacuum Deal Tout
This $260 Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Great for Daily Upkeep’ Is Only $59 at Amazon Today
Margaret Qualley wears flats to her wedding
Margaret Qualley Wears Chic White Chanel Flats for Her Wedding to Jack Antonoff
Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley Wedding 081923
Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and More Celebrity Guests Arrive at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's New Jersey Wedding
Bossdan Handheld Vacuum Cordless, Powerful Suction Tout
This ‘Little Jewel’ of a Handheld Vacuum Is 72% Off Today at Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
Right Now, This Customer-Favorite Roomba Is Cheaper Than It Was on Amazon Prime Day
Chloe Christiansen wedding
See the Teary Moment a Groom Surprises Bride with Photo-Book From Every Year of Their Relationship (EXCLUSIVE)
CLDREAM Spray Mop for Floor Cleaning Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score Extra Savings on This ‘Handy’ Spray Mop
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Celebrate 'Best Week Ahead' as They Prepare for Their Wedding in Paris
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Celebrate 'Best Week Ahead' as They Prepare for Their Wedding in Paris
Wedding Gifts
Celeb Wedding Planner Mindy Weiss Breaks Down What to Give— and What Not Give When it Comes to Wedding Gifts
Britney Spears on a horse
Britney Spears Posts for the First Time After Divorce News: 'Buying a Horse Soon'
Reyna Edmonds offers to help with people who have weddings come up in Hawaii after the wildfires
Wedding Photographer Implores Brides in Maui to 'Be Patient' amid Fires: 'Extremely Tone Deaf for What Is Going on'