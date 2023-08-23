Bride Goes Viral After Her Fiancé Proposed and Surprised Her with a Wedding on the Same Day!

Tiffaney Jones' friends and family helped orchestrate the ultimate surprise proposal and wedding all on the same day

By
Amy Rosner
Amy Rosner is a Society/Culture Writer for PEOPLE. Her verticals include Parents, Royals, Health, Weddings, and Politics.  
Published on August 23, 2023 12:16PM EDT
Tiffaney Jones Surprise Wedding
Rosemarie Allen TikTok. Photo:

Rosemarie Allen TikTok

Many brides have received a surprise proposal, but very few get a surprise wedding on the same day!

Tiffaney Jones got both. After her boyfriend popped the question on Aug. 17 in Birmingham, Alabama, her family let her in on the big secret that they had all been keeping.

In a series of videos posted on TikTok by Rosemarie Allen, Jones can be seen happily accepting her boyfriend's marriage proposal in candle-lit room covered with flowers. As she jumps up and down with excitement, the emotional video ends with the bride-to-be's friends and family shrieking with joy in unison.

Tiffaney Jones Surprise Wedding

Rosemarie Allen TikTok

In the second video titled, "the moment you realize it's your wedding day!" Jones’ jaw drops as she finds out that her friends helped orchestrate a surprise wedding celebration when she enters a room and sees a wedding dress hanging up.

Another video, titled, “Part Two: Surprise Wedding,” Jones gets her hair and makeup done and puts on the dress for her special day while surrounded by her bridesmaids. 

Part three, called “Here Comes the Bride” shows the bride walking down the aisle and later, the newlyweds making their grand reception entrance to loud cheers from all the guests. 

The final two videos showed more footage from the reception, including the newlyweds cutting their cake and posing for magical wedding-night photos. 

TikTok users have been following Jones' journey from start to finish, commenting on how amazing of a person the new bride must be to have her friends plan something so special for her. 

“This says a lot about the kind of woman she is. To be surrounded by the friends she has.. Beautiful,” one user wrote. 

Tiffaney Jones Surprise Wedding
Rosemarie Allen TikTok.

Rosemarie Allen TikTok

Another user chimed in, “They planned a wedding wedding. She must truly be an angel for her fiancé, friends, and family, to create this.” 

Others responded by saying they were so glad they could be a “virtual guest” to Jones' surprise wedding.

