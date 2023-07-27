Bride Escorted Down the Aisle by her Oncology Doctors After Beating Cancer: ‘Hands of Fate That Saved Me’

One bride found a special way to thank her doctors for her saving her life after her battle with cancer.

Sherri Shaw asked her oncology doctors to escort her down the aisle during her wedding to husband Bill James because she saw them as “the hands of fate that saved me and allowed me time to marry."

In the story which was first reported by CBS News, Shaw revealed that she diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer two months after she met her now-husband, James.

Sherri Shaw and Bill James. Jason Robles Photography

While undergoing treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas in 2021, she was under the care of Dr. Emma Holliday and Dr. Van Morris.

As she recalled her decision to ask the doctors to walk her down the aisle during her nuptials last month, Shaw told the outlet, “I realized that they were such a part of me being able to marry my best friend that I wanted them there, I wanted them to celebrate, but more than that, I wanted them both to escort me down the aisle so they could actually give me to Bill because they were the hands of fate that saved me and allowed me time to marry Bill.”



She continued, “I was so honored that they came, so honored that they took time out of their schedule to be here for me. They got to see what they saved me for.”

The couple tied the knot in June in North Carolina in front of their children, grandchildren and friends, and of course Shaw’s two doctors.

When Shaw was initially diagnosed, she was just two months into relationship with James. Devastated by the frightening medial news, she told him it was “time to break up,” but James refused to let that happen.

James even bought an SUV so he was able to drive Shaw to her treatment each morning at the healthcare facility in Texas. “We felt like we were so bonded during that time, we were total partners,” she said. “He was there to pick me up, he never left the hospital, he was outside waiting for me whenever I could go.”

“I felt like that was a gift that he gave to me,” she added. “I fell in love with him and he fell in love with me and it was amazing that something like that could happen during cancer treatment.”

Shaw and James decided to marry after she was declared cancer-free.



Speaking to CBS News, Morris said that while the "lows can be very low" as an oncology doctor, "the highs can be very high. And I think this is such a great example of such a high,” he said. “Being able to be a part of Sherri's journey at one of the lowest points in her life when she was diagnosed with cancer, and then be able to be there for the highest of high days as well – it was an absolute no-brainer to share that."

Added Holliday: “I think as oncologists we're more often invited to funerals than we are to weddings. So this was such a beautiful thing to be invited to participate in."

For their nuptials, Shaw wore a white ruched wedding dress featuring off-the-shoulder pink tulle detailing to match her bouquet, while her husband wore a pink tie and black suit.

Holliday and Morris also adhered to the theme, with Holliday wearing a pink dress and Morris sporting a pink bow tie.

