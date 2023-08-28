Brianna Chickenfry Laughs Off Haters Criticizing Her Romance with Zach Bryan: I’m 'Eating It Up’ (Exclusive)

The 'Barstool Sports' host confirmed on July 27 that she started seeing the country singer earlier that month

By
and
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 11:16AM EDT
Brianna Chickenfry attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Brianna Chickenfry is not letting haters on social media interfere with her romance with Zach Bryan.

In an exclusive video interview with PEOPLE at Sunday's Streamy Awards, the Barstool Sports host, 24, shared that she is getting a kick out of the internet "hate" over her "new relationship" with the "Something in the Orange" singer, 27.

"It's fun. I'm like eating it up," Chickenfry (born Brianna LaPaglia) tells PEOPLE with a laugh and a shrug, though she admits it was "kind of crazy at first."

"But now, I realize you can't buy into love — or hate — on the internet," she continues. "You just kinda gotta be yourself and see where it takes ya."

Adds LaPaglia, "I wanted to keep it quiet as long as I could, but everyone on the internet is FBI agents, so they figured everything out and I was like, 'I need to get ahead of it, I need to say what's right, what's real and what's true,' so I did it on my podcast."

On the July 27 episode of PlanBri Uncut, the Boston native, who currently resides in New York City, shared that she and Bryan began seeing each other three weeks prior.

“I think I might have some stuff to address: I’ve been hanging out with a guy named Zach,” LaPaglia told her co-cost Grace O’Malley.

When O'Malley asked for his last name, she responded "Bryan" and proceeded to share that they "started hanging out" about "three weeks ago."

“It’s fun, it’s casual... just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f--- out and people are doing s---."

Brianna Chickenfry attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The new couple first met at the 2023 ACM Awards in Dallas in May. At the time, she opened up about their encounter in a vlog titled "Meeting Zach Bryan at the American Country Music Awards."

Later that month, Bryan announced his split from his girlfriend Deb Peifer on Twitter (now X) "for transparency and with respect," sharing on May 31 that they had just broken up "about a week and a half ago."

LaPaglia, who was also dating someone at the time they first met, clarified the timeline for fans, explaining that she and Oklahoma-born Bryan had only snapped a quick photo together upon first meeting and that was it.

Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan

Theo Wargo/WireImage; Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

On June 23, LaPaglia went to Bryan's concert at Forest Hills Stadium in N.Y.C. Although they did not speak at the show, they began chatting a few days later.

“I was still with my boyfriend at the concert. And then, a few days later, me and Joey break up. And [Bryan] had already broken up with his girlfriend, and then he f---in’ slid into my DMs,” she explained.

“I made a podcast after we went onstage and was like, ‘Eat the rich besides Zach Bryan’ and he posted it and then he DM’d me and said, ‘That was so sweet, thank you guys for coming.’ And then we just started chatting.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now that the couple is public with the news, LaPaglia also took a moment to rave to PEOPLE on Sunday about the country star's self-titled new album, released earlier this week.

"I've been listening to it for a little bit. It's really good," she tells PEOPLE. "All of the songs are like Top 20 right now, so ... go stream it!"

As for what she's learned through the process, she noted she's "learned how strong" she is. "There comes a lot of hate with being a creator, there also comes a lot of love," she tells PEOPLE. "But I really like what I’m doing and I’m where I’m at and I’m happy about it."

Related Articles
Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan
Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan: 'It's Fun, It's Casual'
Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan
Brianna Chickenfry Says Zach Bryan Slid Into Her DMs — and They 'Got to Know Each Other' on 18-Hour Road Trip
Dylan Mulvaney accepts the Streamy Award for Breakout Creator onstage during the 2023 Streamy Awards
Dylan Mulvaney Wins Breakout Creator at 2023 Streamy Awards — and Says 'I'm Gonna Go Have a Beer'
Pinkydoll
Pinkydoll Strikes a Pose at the 2023 Streamy Awards in an Icy Blue Catsuit — and Bejeweled Pedicure!
Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld
The Try Guys Present the First Award at 2023 Streamy Awards — in Santa Suits!
Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves Release Heartbreaking Collaboration ââI Remember Everythingâ
Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves Release Stunning Collaboration 'I Remember Everything'
MatPat Hosts the 2023 Streamy Awards
MatPat Calls Hosting Streamy Awards ‘Bucket List Item,’ Adds Show Reflects ‘Past, Present and Future’ (Exclusive)
Dylan Mulvaney at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel
Dylan Mulvaney Says Winning Her First Streamy Award Was the 'Best Moment of My Year So Far' (Exclusive)
the 2023 Streamy Awards
Kai Cenat Wins Streamer of the Year at 2023 Streamy Awards After Chaotic N.Y.C. Giveaway
Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan Mulvaney Brings Old Hollywood Flair to 2023 Streamy Awards in Striking Ruby Red Minidress
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan Says He and Girlfriend Deb Peifer Have Broken Up: 'Things Are Mutual Between Us'
Luke Bryan People cover
Luke Bryan Says He's 'Proud of My Climb' to Success: I Got Here by 'Working My Butt Off' (Exclusive)
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" Documentary World Premiere at the Ryman Auditorium on May 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is Jelly Roll's Wife? All About Bunnie XO
Here Are All the Nominations for the 2023 Streamy Awards from Ice Spice to Mr Beast to Charli D'Amelio
Ice Spice, MrBeast and Charli D'Amelio Score Nominations at the 2023 Streamy Awards — See the Rest!
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline
LL Cool J Jokingly Tells Miranda Lambert to âGet Over It, Babyâ About Show Photo Drama
LL Cool J Jokingly Tells Miranda Lambert to 'Get Over It, Baby' About Concert Photo Drama