Brianna Chickenfry Teases Boyfriend Zach Bryan About His Arrest with 'Criminal' Tiktok

In the wake of her boyfriend Zach Bryan’s arrest in Oklahoma, Brianna Chickenfry made a silent statement in support of the country singer.

The social media star, whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia, posted a video to her secondary TikTok account lip-syncing along to Britney Spears’ 2011 song “Criminal.”

In the captionless video, LaPaglia, 24, didn’t comment directly on the news of Bryan’s arrest — which took place on Thursday evening following an incident with Oklahoma highway patrol, he said in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter — but smirked and then lip synced as Spears sang “mama I’m in love with a criminal / and this type of love isn’t rational, it’s physical.”

She also interacted with several fans’ comments on the video, liking one that said, “i was waiting for you to post something about this… i never imagined how iconic it’d be.”

Another user commented, “something in the orange has a new meaning,” referencing Bryan’s 2022 hit song, to which LaPaglia replied, “lmaooooo.”



Bryan’s arrest came just days after he earned his first No. 1 album, eponymously titled Zach Bryan.

After sharing an initial statement on social media confirming the arrest — “emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” the statement read — he elaborated on the incident in a video shared on his Instagram Story and on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the nearly five-minute video, Bryan, 27, revealed that he “did go to jail” and described himself as “an idiot.”

After his security detail was pulled over on a roadtrip Thursday, Bryan said that he got out of his car to check on the situation after 15 minutes had passed, and got into an altercation with the police officer.

“The cop comes up to me and he’s like, ‘Sir, get back in your vehicle,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m not the one getting pulled over, like, what do you–,’ and he’s like, ‘Get back in your vehicle or I’m gonna have to take you to jail.’ And like a dumbass, I said, ‘Take me to f---ing jail? What do you mean?’”

Bryan was eventually handcuffed and booked at a jail in Craig County. He was released several hours later after paying his bond, local outlet News on 6 reported.

“I felt like a child, it was ridiculous, it was immature, and I just pray everyone knows that I don’t think I’m above the law — I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been. And it was my mistake,” Bryan said of the incident.



Zach Bryan performs in Quebec City, Quebec in July 2023. Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

The “Something in the Orange” crooner and LaPaglia first started dating in early July, which she revealed during an episode of her podcast PlanBri Uncut.

The confirmation came after eagle-eyed fans had spotted similarities between her and the country singer’s activity in recent weeks.

“I think I might have some stuff to address: I’ve been hanging out with a guy named Zach,” LaPaglia told her co-cost Grace O’Malley.

When O'Malley asked for his last name, she responded "Bryan" and proceeded to share that they "started hanging out" about "three weeks ago."

“It’s fun, it’s casual... just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f--- out and people are doing s---."

They first met at the 2023 ACM Awards in Dallas in May, and at the time, they were both in different relationships. Later that month, Bryan announced his split from his girlfriend Deb Peifer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It wasn’t until June when LaPaglia and her Barstool Sports podcast co-host and friend, TikToker Josh Richards, attended Bryan’s New York City concert and joined the singer on stage that sparks flew between the two.

She shared that he “slid into [her] DMs” a few days after the concert, at which point she and her boyfriend had broken up, and things escalated from there.

Brianna LaPaglia attends the ACM Awards in May 2023. Omar Vega/FilmMagic

In August, LaPaglia told PEOPLE at the Streamy Awards that the “hate” she’s faced on the Internet in the wake of the relationship is nothing she can’t handle.

"It's fun. I'm like eating it up," she said, though she admitted it was “kind of crazy at first.”

"But now, I realize you can't buy into love — or hate — on the internet," she continues. "You just kinda gotta be yourself and see where it takes ya."

She added, "I wanted to keep it quiet as long as I could, but everyone on the internet is FBI agents, so they figured everything out and I was like, 'I need to get ahead of it, I need to say what's right, what's real and what's true,' so I did it on my podcast."

