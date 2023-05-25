Gabby Petito's Parents Will Get Copy of Letter Written by Brian Laundrie's Mom that Said 'Burn After Reading'

In the letter, Roberta Laundrie vows to help her son “dispose of a body” if need be

By
Published on May 25, 2023 03:06 PM
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie. Photo: North Port Police Department/Facebook

The parents of Gabby Petito will receive a copy of an undated letter written by Brian Laundrie’s mom to Brian in an envelop inscribed with the words “burn after reading.”

The handwritten letter reportedly makes mention of burying a body.

In the letter, which was obtained by CNN and other outlets, Roberta Laundrie professes her unconditional love for her son, while also vowing to help him “dispose of a body” if need be.

“I just want you to remember I will always Love you and I know you will always Love me. You are my boy. Nothing can make me stop loving you, nothing will or could ever divide us. No matter what we do, or where we go or what we say- we will always Love each other,” the letter reads, per the outlet.

RELATED: Gabby Petito's Mom Calls Brian Laundrie's Notebook Confession 'Ridiculous': 'Wanted to Look Like the Good Guy'

“If you’re in jail I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags. If you fly to the moon, I will be watching the skies for your re-entry. If you say you hate my guts, I’ll get new guts," the letter says.

“Remember that love is a verb not a noun. It’s not a thing, it’s not words, it is actions. Watch people’s actions to know if they love you – not their words,” the letter says.

The letter was recovered in a backpack near the remains of 23-year-old Laundrie in Florida’s Carlton Reserve in October 2021, PEOPLE previously reported.

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie. Find Gabby/Facebook

RELATED: Gabby Petito Case: What to Know After Discovery of Remains FBI Believes Are Missing Woman's

Petito, 22, was found strangled to death in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park a month prior, after embarking on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie over the summer of 2021. In Jan. 2022, the FBI revealed that a notebook found near 23-year-old Laundrie's remains included a written confessiontaking responsibility for his fiancée's death.

In court Wednesday, lawyers for the Petitos and Laundries argued over the admissibility of the letter and its relevance to the emotional distress lawsuit filed against the Laundries.

The Laundries claimed the letter was written before Petito's death, while Patrick Reilly, attorney for the Petitos, argued it was penned after her murder, WTVT-TV reports.

Gabby Petito in music video
Gabby Petito. Irreplaceable/Youtube

According to CNN, a judge ruled Petito's parents should receive a copy.

Petito's parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, filed a lawsuit in March 2022 seeking more than $30,000 in damages for the mental anguish they suffered due to the alleged deceit of the Laundries. The filing also alleged that Christopher and Roberta helped Brian conceal Gabby's murder and were making plans for him to flee the country.

"Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community," the filing previously obtained by PEOPLE reads.

