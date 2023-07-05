'Succession' Star Brian Cox Shares the Surprising Thing Fans Ask Him: 'Human Beings Are So Weird' (Exclusive)

The Scottish actor, who stars in the new film 'Prisoner's Daughter', spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

Published on July 5, 2023
Brian Cox loves to sing.

The Scottish actor, 77, who starred as patriarch Logan Roy on the hit HBO series Succession, is the voice of McDonald's and sings its jingle for commercials.

"I sing all the time. I sing in the shower. I’d like to sing more professionally — it’s joyous," he tells PEOPLE. "I’m going to do more McDonald’s [voiceover work] on Friday."

Despite the fast food chain's catchy tune ("Bah da buh buh buuuh"), Cox admits fans never ask him to sing. "They’re more interested in me telling them to f--- off [like Logan]," says the actor. "Human beings are so weird; we really are."

Brian Cox Golden Globes
NBC

Cox, who stars in the new movie Prisoner's Daughter, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Last Perfect Day Off
I went to Turks and Caicos recently and did some fishing, which I enjoyed. But the first day I just spent the whole day in bed. Not being bothered, not talking to anybody on the phone. Literally sleeping.

Last Guilty Pleasure
I’m diabetic, and I monitor it, so it was probably this vanilla ice cream with these extraordinary pears, which had been steeped in wine. It was quite delicious. I just indulged and bumped up the insulin.

The cast of Succession attends the Season 4 premiere of HBO's "Succession"
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Last Time I Danced
At the season 4 [Succession] premiere in New York City, we knew it was going to be our last season, so we had a big group dance, which I was kind of the center of. 

Last Recurring Dream
I lost my dad when I was 8. Until my early 20s, I had dreams about him. He was always on the corner of a street somewhere, and I was always trying to get to him.

Prisoner's Daughter is now available on major streaming platforms, and Successsion can be streamed in full on Max.

