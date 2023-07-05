Entertainment TV 'Succession' Star Brian Cox Shares the Surprising Thing Fans Ask Him: 'Human Beings Are So Weird' (Exclusive) The Scottish actor, who stars in the new film 'Prisoner's Daughter', spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing By Julie Jordan Julie Jordan Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 11:38AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Brian Cox 2023. Photo: Lea Winkler/Trunk Archive Brian Cox loves to sing. The Scottish actor, 77, who starred as patriarch Logan Roy on the hit HBO series Succession, is the voice of McDonald's and sings its jingle for commercials. "I sing all the time. I sing in the shower. I’d like to sing more professionally — it’s joyous," he tells PEOPLE. "I’m going to do more McDonald’s [voiceover work] on Friday." Despite the fast food chain's catchy tune ("Bah da buh buh buuuh"), Cox admits fans never ask him to sing. "They’re more interested in me telling them to f--- off [like Logan]," says the actor. "Human beings are so weird; we really are." Brian Cox on ‘Prisoner's Daughter’ and Own Daughter Margaret: 'She's Extraordinary' and 'Drives Me Nuts' (Exclusive) NBC Cox, who stars in the new movie Prisoner's Daughter, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing: Last Perfect Day OffI went to Turks and Caicos recently and did some fishing, which I enjoyed. But the first day I just spent the whole day in bed. Not being bothered, not talking to anybody on the phone. Literally sleeping. Last Guilty PleasureI’m diabetic, and I monitor it, so it was probably this vanilla ice cream with these extraordinary pears, which had been steeped in wine. It was quite delicious. I just indulged and bumped up the insulin. The Cast of 'Succession': Everything to Know Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Last Time I DancedAt the season 4 [Succession] premiere in New York City, we knew it was going to be our last season, so we had a big group dance, which I was kind of the center of. Last Recurring DreamI lost my dad when I was 8. Until my early 20s, I had dreams about him. He was always on the corner of a street somewhere, and I was always trying to get to him. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Prisoner's Daughter is now available on major streaming platforms, and Successsion can be streamed in full on Max.