Brian Austin Green Debuts Newly Shaved Head: 'Fresh Cut'

The actor revealed his new look is "for work" as he shared a selfie on Instagram Friday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
Published on August 7, 2023 09:16AM EDT
Brian Austin Green has debut his newly shaved head on Instagram. Photo:

Brian Austin Green Instagram; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Brian Austin Green is showing off a new look.

The 50-year-old actor debuted his newly shaved head on Instagram Friday as he shared a selfie on the social-media platform.

“Fresh cut 😊,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned the snapshot, before going on to reveal the trim was for work purposes. “Thought I’d share ❤️❤️, “ continued Green. “It’s for work (since people seem to want to comment about their opinion on it) Just sharing 😂.”

The star, who turned off the comments on the post, didn’t reveal what upcoming project he had shaved his head for. He also appeared to have changed up his facial hair.

Green was previously rocking platinum blonde locks before his transformation. He showcased his latest ‘do back in March when he walked the red carpet at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles with his partner Sharna Burgess.

Brian Austin Green.

Brian Austin Green Instagram

The dad of five’s post comes after Burgess, 38, responded to those criticizing her and Green’s 13-month-old son Zane Walker’s hair last month. 

The Dancing with the Stars pro shared some sweet pictures of her baby boy playing with her and Green on their bed on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Obsessed.”

In the photos, some of Zane’s long, blonde locks were tied in a ponytail on top of his head and secured with a pink hair tie.

Addressing criticism of both Zane’s and hair tie and style in Story she later deleted, Burgess responded to a follower asking if she plans to “let Zane’s hair grow long like his brothers” — referring to Green's older sons Journey River, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. (He is also dad to son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green arrives at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Green with partner Sharna Burgess.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Revealing she is "absolutely letting” her son grow out "his beautiful baby hair,” Burgess wrote, “I’ve had some people in my DMs that were so passionately angry at me for doing that. I had someone comment on the fact that his hair tie this morning is pink."

"I don’t get this whole ‘pink is for girls’ [thing] and me putting a pink hair tie [doesn’t] symbolize anything. I don’t get this whole 'long hair is feminine or for girls,' " she continued. "I mean, I’m sorry, have you seen Jason Momoa? I need to do a post [on my Instagram] of all the men that a majority of women, and probably the majority of men, find attractive and so many of them have long hair.”

The professional dancer and mother of one went on to note that the "f---ing cover of romance novels" feature men with long hair.

"It is just wild to me that when it's kids, it's like we're pushing some agenda on them. It's so f---ing dumb!" Burgess said.

