Brett Young Talks Bonding with Sam Hunt Over Being a Girl Dad: ‘It Softens You’

Country singer Brett Young is opening for Sam Hunt on the "Hard to Forget" singer's US tour and they quickly found common ground as dads to young daughters.

“Yeah. It’s funny, we’ve talked about it a little bit. And also our wives have seen each other on tour,” Young, 42, told Entertainment Tonight Canada about the two singers' parallel daddy duties, which Young feels has helped him ease up on life.

“I mean, I think it really softens you as a dude, you know, you kind of think when you’re doing well in life, you think you’re all of that," he continued. "That’s the cliché expression, but you have little girls and they remind you that you’re not.”

Brett Young loves being a dad to little girls Presley, 3, and Rowan, 2. Taylor Young/ Instagram

The "In Case You Didn't Know" singer, who shares two daughters with his wife Taylor Mills Young, Presley, 3, and Rowan, 2, expressed the humbling nature of parenting girls, especially as a touring musician.



"They just soften you up," Young told ET Canada. "And, you know, the 22-year-old version of you that probably wanted to sleep till noon still wants to sleep till noon. But if you accidentally wake up at like 9 in the morning, you’re like, ‘I kind of want to see my girls,’ you know?"

“So it’s, there’s a whole different element to it now and it’s fun. You just got to embrace it. You just, that is life. It’s ever-changing and you know, I don’t want to be eating White Castle at 3 in the morning anymore. Those are my babies, you know. It’s a different stage of life.”

The Orange County, California native occasionally likes to bring his family on the road with him when he tours. “It’s been so interesting. Our youngest Rowan just turned 2 and so she’s at an age now where she can actually come on the road," Young said, adding that it was difficult to take Rowan on the road when she was a newborn.

Since Rowan is older now, Young and Mills Young have just started taking her out on tour. She is "just starting to get" what her father does for a living, he told ET Canada.

Young knows that when he can't bring his daughters with him for a tour, he will receive a warm welcome when he gets home.

"Coming home now, pulling the bus up to the front steps, that’s a bus that they’ve both been on," Young said. "They like want to go see their beds [on the tour bus]. ‘I want to go see my bed! Can I go see my bed?’ They come like every fourth week, so it’s not like they’re there all the time. But they’re like, ‘Can I go see my bed? Can I go see my bed?’ And so as heartwarming as it is that they’re like, ‘Daddy’s coming home!’ I know they really just want to go on the bus and see their bed.”

Taylor Young/ Instagram

Hunt, 38, has been married to Hannah Lee Fowler since 2017. Following a brief split in 2022 and subsequent reconciliation, Fowler and the "Body Like a Back Road" singer announced in April they are expecting their second child, a sibling to their 14-month-old daughter Lucy.

