Celebrity Parents Hear Brett Young's New Song 'ILY (Family)' on the New Kids Album 'Growin' Up Country' (Exclusive)

Published on May 25, 2023

Brett Young, Mickey Guyton and RaeLynn are Growin' Up Country! Created specifically for the next generation — kids! — the new album features songs from the country music stars and is set to drop next month from Platoon. "Having two daughters, I hear a lot of children's music," Young, 42, tells PEOPLE. "This one immediately felt different. It felt special. I'm honored to be a part of it." Young's lead track, "ILY (Family)" — which PEOPLE exclusively premieres here — has feel-good rhymes that are sure to have the entire family singing along. "We go together like blue skies on sunny days/like a picture on a page/like PB&J," Young sings. Mickey Guyton; Brett Young; RaeLynn. Koury Angelo/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Jason Kempin/Getty Moms like Guyton and RaeLynn were also drawn to the project. "When I first got approached about being a part of a children's country album, I jumped at the opportunity," Guyton, 39, tells PEOPLE about her song, "This Is My Home." "As a mother to my baby boy [Grayson Clark, 2], I believe more than ever that our children are the future. It is so important that we set them up for success, love and happiness; I think this album is a great start to doing just that." RaeLynn Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Daisy Rae: 'So Thankful for Our Little Blonde Miracle' As mom to 20-month-old daughter Daisy Rae, RaeLynn agrees. "'Shake Your Boots' just felt like a fun song to sing with my daughter Daisy," the singer, 29, said. "I'm so honored to be a part of this project, especially being a new mom. I cannot wait to see all the kiddos dancing to it." Growin' Up Country. Courtesy of Platoon For executive producer Jaden Michaels, who also has a song featured on the album — which has a "Vol. I" after it, meaning there's seemingly more to come — the project was personal too. "Having grown up listening to country music, I always had my favorite artists on repeat, so bringing an album to life that is tailor-made for children is so meaningful to me," she said. "Being a mom and getting to share this with my little girl is so full-circle, and I hope the next generation of country music fans and their parents enjoy this collection of songs together." Growin' Up Country is out June 23.