Brett Young, Mickey Guyton and RaeLynn are Growin’ Up Country!

Created specifically for the next generation — kids! — the new album features songs from the country music stars and is set to drop next month from Platoon.

"Having two daughters, I hear a lot of children's music," Young, 42, tells PEOPLE. "This one immediately felt different. It felt special. I'm honored to be a part of it."

Young's lead track, "ILY (Family)" — which PEOPLE exclusively premieres here — has feel-good rhymes that are sure to have the entire family singing along.

"We go together like blue skies on sunny days/like a picture on a page/like PB&J," Young sings.

Mickey Guyton; Brett Young; RaeLynn. Koury Angelo/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Jason Kempin/Getty

Moms like Guyton and RaeLynn were also drawn to the project.

"When I first got approached about being a part of a children's country album, I jumped at the opportunity," Guyton, 39, tells PEOPLE about her song, "This Is My Home." "As a mother to my baby boy [Grayson Clark, 2], I believe more than ever that our children are the future. It is so important that we set them up for success, love and happiness; I think this album is a great start to doing just that."



As mom to 20-month-old daughter Daisy Rae, RaeLynn agrees.



"'Shake Your Boots' just felt like a fun song to sing with my daughter Daisy," the singer, 29, said. "I'm so honored to be a part of this project, especially being a new mom. I cannot wait to see all the kiddos dancing to it."

Growin' Up Country. Courtesy of Platoon

For executive producer Jaden Michaels, who also has a song featured on the album — which has a "Vol. I" after it, meaning there's seemingly more to come — the project was personal too.



"Having grown up listening to country music, I always had my favorite artists on repeat, so bringing an album to life that is tailor-made for children is so meaningful to me," she said. ​​"Being a mom and getting to share this with my little girl is so full-circle, and I hope the next generation of country music fans and their parents enjoy this collection of songs together."

Growin' Up Country is out June 23.

