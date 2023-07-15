Brett Oppenheim 'Accidentally Hit' Brother Jason in the Head with a Dumbbell on Mykonos Trip: 'He's Still Mad'

Jason Oppenheim's trip to Mykonos hit a rough patch.

Earlier this week, the Selling Sunset star, 46, revealed that he was on a vacation in Greece by sharing an Instagram picture at Scorpios Mykonos alongside his brother, Brett Oppenheim. The Oppenheim Group cofounder gave his own view of the getaway by sharing photos from the tropical escape on his Instagram Story.

Brett Oppenheim/Instagram

The photo showcase began with an image of himself working out with dumbbells and a scenic view of the water. Brett shared the photo from Jason's Instagram Story and followed it with an image of the latter icing his forehead.

The picture was then followed by another photo of Jason holding ice on his face and looking angry at the camera. Explaining the reason for his anger, Brett wrote in the post, "I accidentally hit J in the head with a dumbbell and I think he's still mad about it."

Brett Oppenheim/Instagram

The trip marks one of many that the twin brothers have taken together. Most recently, the two enjoyed a week on the Greek Island in September. The getaway also involved Brett's girlfriend, tattoo artist Samantha Abdul, and Jason's girlfriend at the time, Marie Lou Nurk.

Brett and Abdul were first seen together during a Beverly Hills outing in August. It marks the first relationship for Brett since announcing his split from ex-girlfriend Tina Louise in December 2021.

A source close to Abdul told PEOPLE at the time that the two met in July while vacationing in Mykonos, and "they clicked right away."

"They have seen each other several times since they met in spite of the big distance," the source said, being that Abdul is based in Hamburg, Germany. "They enjoy each other's company and love spending time together."

The source added, "At the moment, they want to take things slow and see where it takes them." Their current relationship status remains unclear as neither has posted each other or stepped out together since.

